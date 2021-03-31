X

Eataliano Kitchen opening in Battery Atlanta for pizza, Italian comfort food

A rendering of Eataliano Kitchen at the Battery Atlanta. / Rendering courtesy of the Battery Atlanta
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Druid Hills Italian restaurant Eataliano Kitchen has plans to expand this spring with a second location at the Battery Atlanta.

The 3,000 square-foot restaurant will be located on Battery Avenue next to Park Bench.

Owned by Marie Nocharli and Marc Gholam, who opened the first Eataliano in 2016, the restaurant will serve a variety of pizzas, Italian comfort foods and wine. Menu items include caprese salad, muffaletta sandwich, vegetable panini, cheese ravioli, seafood linguini, grilled salmon, calzones and lasagna florentine.

There are several gluten-free items offered, including a gluten-free pizza and a penne marinara.

Eataliano will join a growing list of food and beverage concepts at Battery Atlanta, including the newly-opened Fat Tuesday and 26 Thai, as well as Garden & Gun Club, Superica, El Super Pan, Wahlburgers and Yard House.

