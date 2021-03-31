Eataliano Kitchen opening in Battery Atlanta for pizza, Italian comfort food

The 3,000 square-foot restaurant will be located on Battery Avenue next to Park Bench.

Explore Cobb County dining news

Owned by Marie Nocharli and Marc Gholam, who opened the first Eataliano in 2016, the restaurant will serve a variety of pizzas, Italian comfort foods and wine. Menu items include caprese salad, muffaletta sandwich, vegetable panini, cheese ravioli, seafood linguini, grilled salmon, calzones and lasagna florentine.