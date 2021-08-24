Atlanta Orders In: Argentine restaurateur has a sweet spot for empanadas, Belgian waffles

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Caption Besties in Alpharetta offers a selection of sweets, empanadas and sides. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

In a darling cafe decorated with chandeliers and touches of orange, you might spy Weren de Vliegher minding the counter while his wife works the waffle iron and oversees the pastry-baking in back. Balonchard’s exacting handiwork can be found in a display case lined with heart-shaped alfajores, filled with dulce de leche and dipped in white or dark chocolate; French fruit tartlets; Belgian-chocolate mousse; and rogeles (Napoleon-like stacks of crispy cookies spread with dulce de leche and crowned with a dulce de leche rosette).

Balonchard grew up in Rosario, Argentina. Her family traveled often to Europe, and she chose to study international law in Brussels. When she needed a break from the dreary cold weather, she’d go out for waffles, generally pressed to order in tiny shops and stalls. She has many toasty memories of eating waffles with her friends. She later met her future husband while he was vacationing in Argentina and she was there on business.

Caption Besties’ liege-style Belgian waffles are sprinkled with pearl sugar and are delicious plain, or with fruit. Courtesy of Carina Balonchard Credit: Carina Balonchard Credit: Carina Balonchard

After working as a lawyer, Balonchard realized she was happier in the kitchen. “I didn’t love that job,” she said of her legal work, “and little by little, I started cooking empanadas for my friends.”

In 2015, the couple moved to Atlanta, after de Vliegher got a job transfer. Two years ago, Balonchard started making empanadas and waffles out of a shared kitchen, and shipping them nationwide. The business did well, and her friends encouraged her to open a shop. She thinks many people yearn for human interaction, and that one-on-one encounters are a way of building trust. “They see you have a store, a kitchen, and they trust you,” Balonchard said.

And, that is how Besties came to be, opening in late March with dine-in, takeout and delivery. Since then, it has continued to grow and evolve. Today, it offers nearly 30 flavors of empanadas (including vegan options); two types of waffles (the crispy liege and the heftier Brussels style); and ice cream. On Thursdays, the restaurant serves paella (reservations required). On Friday and Saturday nights, it offers Spanish tapas and a live singer, who croons Spanish and Sinatra songs.

Caption Besties specializes in delicate sweets, many made with Argentine dulce de leche and Belgian chocolate — such as these rogeles and alfajores. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

In order to keep up with demand, Balonchard has contracted with a Florida company to make the empanada dough, using her recipe. “It’s the only thing we don’t do in the facility,” she said. She may allow her team members to spread her alfajores and rogeles with dulce de leche, but she takes pride in crafting each component herself.

When I stopped by for my to-go order, it was clear that this elegant, orange-aproned woman wanted me to taste her creations on the spot, rather than make the 45-minute trek back to the city. And, so, I did, on the patio. Now, I can appreciate the simple pleasure of a liege waffle. But, the bites that blew my mind were the empanadas, especially the Argentine beef and the Brazilian pastel (beef with onions, parsley and a touch of cream and cream cheese). Balonchard is an empanada maker par excellence.

While chimichurri sauce traditionally is eaten with grilled meats, some Argentine expats have found that Americans love it as a dip. I’m pretty smitten with Balonchard’s version. A $2 cup is enough for about 10 to 12 empanadas, or you can take home a 12½-ounce jar for $10.

Caption A native of Argentina, Besties founder Carina Balonchard discovered her love of waffles while living in Belgium. Her cooking style blends both cultures. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

BESTIES

Menu: waffles and empanadas

Alcohol: beer and wine, including a nice selection of Belgian beers

What I ordered: tutti frutti liege waffle; Argentine beef, Brazilian beef, chicken almond, blue dream, fugazzeta and vegan palmitos empanadas; tomato salad; coleslaw; cup of chimichurri; dulce de leche rogeles; alfajores

Service options: dine-in, takeout or delivery via DoorDash

Outdoor dining: yes

Mask policy: staff wears masks; patrons are not required to do so

Address, phone: 5238 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta; 678-691-8184

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays

Website: bestiesempanadas.com

