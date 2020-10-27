Stock Up: Three ways to cook Ponce City Market favorites at home

Buttermilk pancake mix from Pancake Social

Pancake Social will feed you pancakes, beignets, sandwiches and eggs, but sometimes, you just want to hang out at home in your pajamas and eat hot pancakes fresh from the griddle. Pancake Social has you covered there, too, with its buttermilk pancake mix. Combine 2 cups of mix with buttermilk, eggs and a little melted butter, and you have 10 hot pancakes ready in minutes. The batter is thicker than what you might be accustomed to, but it cooks into some of the tallest, fluffiest, 4- or 5-inch wide pancakes you’ll ever enjoy. It’s the best pancake mix, ever.

$14.95 for an 8-cup package that makes 40 pancakes. Available at Pancake Social, Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. pancakesocial.com.

Biscuit mix from Hop’s Chicken. Courtesy of Hopkins and Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Biscuit mix from Hop’s Chicken

Hot, fluffy, tender biscuits at home are totally achievable, if you use the biscuit mix from Hop’s Chicken. Open the jar, pour the mix into a bowl and follow the very precise directions. You add butter, shortening, buttermilk and a little bit of cream. This is a make-ahead recipe, requiring chilling and freezing at several points, but that means you can stir up the biscuits when you have time, then let them rest in the freezer until you’re ready to bake. When that inevitable craving for hot biscuits hits, you’re golden. You can buy the mix at the Hop’s Chicken stall, or order from the Buttery ATL for home delivery.

$4.99 per 9-ounce jar that makes 8 biscuits. Available at Hop’s Chicken, Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, or at butteryatl.com.

