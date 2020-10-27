Stock Up: Three ways to cook Ponce City Market favorites at home

There are dozens of great places to eat at Ponce City Market, but we appreciate that some of them are making it possible for us to cook their delicious food at home.
Special blends collection from Spicewalla
One of the charms of wandering the Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market is stopping to enjoy the aromas coming from all the food stalls. The one we find most tempting is Botiwalla, the stall from Meherwan Irani of Chai Pani fame. The heady fragrance of fresh spices draws us in every time. Now, Irani is making it possible for us to re-create some of those dishes at home, with spice blends from Spicewalla, his spice and seasoning company that offers more than 125 different herbs, spices and blends. When faced with so many choices, sometimes the best thing to do is to go with the chef’s recommendation, so we tried Spicewalla’s special blends collection. It is a global culinary tour, with spice mixes ranging from Cajun seasoning to berbere to herbes de Provence to Modena balsamic rub. Every packet of intensely fragrant spices contains enough for one meal, and Spicewalla has recipes available online to help you make the most of each.
$13.99 per tin of 10 tasting packets. Available at Botiwalla, Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, or at spicewallabrand.com.
Credit: Handout
Buttermilk pancake mix from Pancake Social
Pancake Social will feed you pancakes, beignets, sandwiches and eggs, but sometimes, you just want to hang out at home in your pajamas and eat hot pancakes fresh from the griddle. Pancake Social has you covered there, too, with its buttermilk pancake mix. Combine 2 cups of mix with buttermilk, eggs and a little melted butter, and you have 10 hot pancakes ready in minutes. The batter is thicker than what you might be accustomed to, but it cooks into some of the tallest, fluffiest, 4- or 5-inch wide pancakes you’ll ever enjoy. It’s the best pancake mix, ever.
$14.95 for an 8-cup package that makes 40 pancakes. Available at Pancake Social, Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. pancakesocial.com.
Credit: Handout
Biscuit mix from Hop’s Chicken
Hot, fluffy, tender biscuits at home are totally achievable, if you use the biscuit mix from Hop’s Chicken. Open the jar, pour the mix into a bowl and follow the very precise directions. You add butter, shortening, buttermilk and a little bit of cream. This is a make-ahead recipe, requiring chilling and freezing at several points, but that means you can stir up the biscuits when you have time, then let them rest in the freezer until you’re ready to bake. When that inevitable craving for hot biscuits hits, you’re golden. You can buy the mix at the Hop’s Chicken stall, or order from the Buttery ATL for home delivery.
$4.99 per 9-ounce jar that makes 8 biscuits. Available at Hop’s Chicken, Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, or at butteryatl.com.
