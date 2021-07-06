ajc logo
First Look: Brunch is the big idea at Breakfast Boys in College Park

The Breakfast Boys in College Park is an all-day breakfast and brunch spot with dishes such as Jerk Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffles (center), Green Eggs and Lamb (upper left), Coffee Rubbed Steak and Eggs (lower left), and Pineapple Upside Down French Toast (lower right). (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The Breakfast Boys in College Park is an all-day breakfast and brunch spot with dishes such as Jerk Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffles (center), Green Eggs and Lamb (upper left), Coffee Rubbed Steak and Eggs (lower left), and Pineapple Upside Down French Toast (lower right). (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Last week, the Breakfast Boys in College Park welcomed guests to a gala ribbon-cutting and grand opening party hosted by Mayor Bianca Motley Broom and model, television personality and actress Cynthia Bailey.

The new all-day breakfast and brunch spot on Main Street is a collaboration between chef and restaurant consultant Lorenzo Wyche and partners Gee and Juan Smalls.

ExploreFirst looks at metro Atlanta restaurants
The Breakfast Boys in College Park presents a cozy and whimsical style, with touches of a French brasserie. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The Breakfast Boys in College Park presents a cozy and whimsical style, with touches of a French brasserie. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

Wyche previously owned and operated Social House on Howell Mill Road, and helped conceive several other breakfast- and brunch-oriented restaurants around Atlanta, including Breakfast at Barney’s, and Gocha’s Breakfast Bar. He met the Smallses when he consulted on their first restaurant, Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen and Bar, which opened in 2019, just three blocks away on Main Street.

ExploreA list of more than 300 Black-owned metro Atlanta restaurants, food businesses
The Breakfast Boys' Coffee Rubbed Steak and Eggs with New York strip steak, eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, and a honey butter croissant. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The Breakfast Boys' Coffee Rubbed Steak and Eggs with New York strip steak, eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, and a honey butter croissant. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

“When he helped on Virgil’s, we just had really good chemistry, so we always talked about doing a project together,” Gee Smalls said during a conversation one morning at a table at the Breakfast Boys. “Lorenzo is huge on breakfast, and he found this place, and brought us in, and asked us if we were ready to go. And we were, so here we are. It was Lorenzo’s vision, and he brought us in to make a marriage, basically.”

The Breakfast Boys' team: (from left to right) Juan Smalls, Lorenzo Wyche and Gee Smalls. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The Breakfast Boys' team: (from left to right) Juan Smalls, Lorenzo Wyche and Gee Smalls. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

“It’s kind of interesting that he consulted on Virgil’s when we opened, and now we’re kind of switching roles, and we’re more like the consulting partners on this,” Juan Smalls said. “We come in and we say, ‘I like that. I don’t really like that. That needs to stay on the menu. That could probably be changed.’”

“I’ll be honest, because I do restaurant consulting, I get a rare opportunity to meet a lot of restaurant owners, and entrepreneurs who are successful in other businesses, and then go into the restaurant business,” Wyche said. “But of all of them I’ve worked with, Gee and Juan are the most switched on. They have charisma and natural instincts. So I knew if we had a chance to work together, it would be successful.”

This sign reflects the mindset of the Breakfast Boys in College Park. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
This sign reflects the mindset of the Breakfast Boys in College Park. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

Breakfast and brunch have always been popular in Atlanta, as anyone who’s stood in a long line on a Saturday or Sunday morning knows. But from Wyche’s point of view, restaurants like the Breakfast Boys are part of a larger trend.

The Breakfast Boys' Jerk Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffles with apple cider syrup. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The Breakfast Boys' Jerk Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffles with apple cider syrup. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

“We went into a category that’s thriving,” he said. “Not just locally in Atlanta with brunch, but also nationally. It’s not just places like First Watch, it’s McDonald’s doing all-day breakfast now. So we went into a category that customers are clamoring for, and that market is so big.”

The Breakfast Boys space — which was formerly the all-day Greek cafe, Kafenio, and Our Place Bakery Cafe, before that — has been transformed to present a cozier and more whimsical style, with touches of a French brasserie, and a bright blue neon sign that reads “Brunch is a good idea.”

The Breakfast Boys' Green Eggs and Lamb with fried green eggs, lamp empanadas, greens, and chimichurri sauce. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The Breakfast Boys' Green Eggs and Lamb with fried green eggs, lamp empanadas, greens, and chimichurri sauce. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

The style of the food and drink matches that with substantial and indulgent dishes like Jerk Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffles, Green Eggs and Lamb, Coffee Rubbed Steak and Eggs, and Pineapple Upside Down French Toast.

ExploreFood Tour: College Park
The Breakfast Boys' Pineapple Upside Down French Toast with apple cider syrup. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The Breakfast Boys' Pineapple Upside Down French Toast with apple cider syrup. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

“Really, it’s the ultimate brunch experience,” Wyche said. “For a long time in the creative world, it was less is more. All the chefs were saying do less on the plate. Let the ingredients speak. But we’re going the opposite direction. We said more is more.

“So when you look at the design, we went with big, bold stripes, big patterns, gingham, globe lights. We wanted the space to pop, and we wanted the food to complement that. We wanted a fun atmosphere with cocktails and Champagne and mimosas.”

The Breakfast Boys' White Sangria and Orange Mimosa. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The Breakfast Boys' White Sangria and Orange Mimosa. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

Asked about the restaurant’s relationship to College Park, Wyche said, “We wanted to melt into the community but still be a destination where folks will come from all over. It’s Georgia’s biggest little city. I used to live over here. From my doorstep to my dad’s doorstep in Brooklyn was two-and-a-half hours on a flight. It’s one of the best locations in Atlanta, and we just want to make people curious about what we’re doing here.”

DINING OUT

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Sundays.

Dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering. Masks required.

3387 Main St., College Park. 470-312-2108, eatatbreakfastboys.com.

ExploreAJC Summer Dining Guide 2021: Restaurant Refresh

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

