The Ginger Room opens in Alpharetta for high tea, ginger juices

High tea is one of the offerings at the Ginger Room in Alpharetta. / Courtesy of the Ginger Room
High tea is one of the offerings at the Ginger Room in Alpharetta. / Courtesy of the Ginger Room

Credit: Erica Wilson

Credit: Erica Wilson

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Owners of Ginger Yums will offer ‘all things ginger’

The team behind popular ginger drinks business Ginger Yums is expanding with Alpharetta concept the Ginger Room.

Co-owners Angela Avery and Dr. Karl Walbrook offer “all things ginger,” according to a press release, including ginger teas, coffees and Ginger Yums juices inside the 165-year-old Greek Revival-style Skelton-Teasley House at 61 Roswell Road.

The Ginger Room offers more than 30 house blends of local, national and international teas including local options from Chai Box, Jayce Isaac Tea Collection and Claire Tea as well as blends including Ginger Peach Cobbler, Earl Grey Crème, Liquid Jade, Bloody Mary and Chamomile and Bee Pollen.

Dr. Karl Walbrook and Angela Avery, founders and owners of Ginger Yums and the Ginger Room. / Courtesy of the Ginger Room
Dr. Karl Walbrook and Angela Avery, founders and owners of Ginger Yums and the Ginger Room. / Courtesy of the Ginger Room

Credit: Erica Wilson

Credit: Erica Wilson

British high tea includes a tea tower with finger sandwiches, scones with housemade clotted cream, strawberry preserves and pineapple ginger marmalade. The tower’s top tier features desserts including macarons, petit fours, Belgian truffles and Bakewell tarts.

Several products and ingredients are sourced from local businesses including bread from My Daily Bread, pimento cheese from Suga’s, macarons from Lady Belle Macarons, cakes and cupcakes from Nana’s House and In My Fillings and an in-house coffee blend made with fresh root ginger and cold brew from local roasters Rev Coffee and Cloudland Coffee Company. Other coffee drinks include tiramisu ginger coffee and strawberry ginger mocha.

The 1,200 square-foot Ginger Room space features three seating areas: the Parlor, a “light and airy room” with a crystal chandelier and six tables with seating for two; the Parterre outdoor garden patio which, during the pandemic, offers seating for eight to 10; and the Walbrook Room, a private room with seating for six. The space has “natural light and local antique finds paired with modern accessories,” according to the press release.

In addition to its food and drink offerings, the Ginger Room also features a retail section with tea and coffee, local honey, toffee, chocolate, candles and fascinators made by a local artist.

“After visiting and falling in love with a very special tea room in London, we knew we had to bring the experience to Atlanta,” Avery said in a prepared statement. “Finding the Skelton-Teasley House was pure providence because it’s the perfect location to marry the tradition and history of High Tea with our 21st century, modern, innovative and healthful ginger menu.”

Offerings at the Ginger Room. / Courtesy of the Ginger Room
Offerings at the Ginger Room. / Courtesy of the Ginger Room

Credit: Erica Wilson

Credit: Erica Wilson

Ginger Yums, which Avery and Walbrook launched in 2018, has been a staple at metro Atlanta farmers markets. The couple also own a Ginger Yums brick-and-mortar boutique in Peachtree Corners, which transitioned to online ordering, delivery and takeout during the pandemic.

The Ginger Room is offering items like pastries, macarons, Bakewell Tart and chocolates to-go, in addition to ginger teas, juices and coffees. Masks are required to enter, and the space has distanced seating and an advanced air purification system.

The Ginger Room’s hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

61 Roswell Road, Alpharetta. 678-399-9964, the-gingerroom.com.

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

