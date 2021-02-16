The Ginger Room opens in Alpharetta for high tea, ginger juices

Several products and ingredients are sourced from local businesses including bread from My Daily Bread, pimento cheese from Suga’s, macarons from Lady Belle Macarons, cakes and cupcakes from Nana’s House and In My Fillings and an in-house coffee blend made with fresh root ginger and cold brew from local roasters Rev Coffee and Cloudland Coffee Company. Other coffee drinks include tiramisu ginger coffee and strawberry ginger mocha.

The 1,200 square-foot Ginger Room space features three seating areas: the Parlor, a “light and airy room” with a crystal chandelier and six tables with seating for two; the Parterre outdoor garden patio which, during the pandemic, offers seating for eight to 10; and the Walbrook Room, a private room with seating for six. The space has “natural light and local antique finds paired with modern accessories,” according to the press release.

In addition to its food and drink offerings, the Ginger Room also features a retail section with tea and coffee, local honey, toffee, chocolate, candles and fascinators made by a local artist.

“After visiting and falling in love with a very special tea room in London, we knew we had to bring the experience to Atlanta,” Avery said in a prepared statement. “Finding the Skelton-Teasley House was pure providence because it’s the perfect location to marry the tradition and history of High Tea with our 21st century, modern, innovative and healthful ginger menu.”

Offerings at the Ginger Room. / Courtesy of the Ginger Room Credit: Erica Wilson Credit: Erica Wilson

Ginger Yums, which Avery and Walbrook launched in 2018, has been a staple at metro Atlanta farmers markets. The couple also own a Ginger Yums brick-and-mortar boutique in Peachtree Corners, which transitioned to online ordering, delivery and takeout during the pandemic.

The Ginger Room is offering items like pastries, macarons, Bakewell Tart and chocolates to-go, in addition to ginger teas, juices and coffees. Masks are required to enter, and the space has distanced seating and an advanced air purification system.

The Ginger Room’s hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

61 Roswell Road, Alpharetta. 678-399-9964, the-gingerroom.com.

