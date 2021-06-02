Check out the menu for Nagomiya, now serving sushi, Japanese spirits in ‘an oasis in Midtown’

Takashi Otsuka has had to pivot several times over the course of the pandemic. He shifted the focus of Wagaya, his Japanese restaurant with locations in Home Park and Emory Village, from dine-in to takeout and delivery. Chirori, an eatery that specializes in sake and robatayaki, wasn’t in a position to offer takeout, and so the space was turned into a Japanese grocery store.
Over the weekend, Otsuka opened his newest venture, Nagomiya, which has been in the works since summer 2019 and faced delays due to the pandemic.
Situated on the bottom floor of the Hanover West Peachtree apartment building at 1010 West Peachtree St. NW, Otsuka said Nagomiya, which translates to “house of tranquility,” will serve as “an oasis in Midtown” after more than a year of tumult.
Nagomiya’s menu will focus on “intricate and Instagrammable sushi with great flavor” from Ryotarou Yamamoto, a former sushi chef at Buckhead restaurant Umi, as well as classic Japanese dishes.
The restaurant will be “slower-paced and higher-end” than Otsuka’s other concepts, he said. Otsuka, who had been eyeing Midtown as the site for a new restaurant for years, said the area was “wide open” for a “high-end sushi restaurant delivered in an unpretentious way.”
In addition to ramen, nigiri, sashimi and signature rolls, look for rice bowls like gyudon, a bowl with sliced beef, greens and sukiyki broth that “you can find in every Japanese train station ” Otsuka said, as well as a variety of curry bowls.
You’ll also find teppan hamburg steak, a meal that lots of Japanese people cook for themselves at home, that sees a meat patty cooked with ponzu and citrus soy sauce and topped with grated radish. Nagomiya’s version is served with corn with butter, fried shishito peppers and sweet potato tempura.
“Japanese people eat more curry than sushi,” he said. “There’s a misconception about Japanese food that Japanese people eat sushi everyday. Our culture is getting more and more diverse.”
A full bar will offer a selection of Japanese whiskys and cocktails along with wine and beer.
The restaurant will seat 65 inside, with patio seating for about 14 and bar seating for six. Oasis-like design elements include lush greenery placed around the space, including a mural zen garden, as well as art depicting nature.
“We’re all busy, but we need to take a moment to relax, at least while we’re eating,” Otsuka said. “It’s not just about the food. We want customers to feel like they’re somewhere else. This experience adds flavor to the food.”
In addition to Nagomiya, Otsuka is also staying busy with his other restaurants. The Japanese grocery store that took over the Chirori space during the pandemic will remain open on the bottom level, with plans to expand.
Chirori, which is currently offering omakase at its sushi counter, will soon reopen fully on the main level, while both locations of Wagaya have reopened for dine-in service.
Nagomiya is open for dine-in, delivery and takeout.
Hours are 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Fridays; noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturdays; and noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays.
Seating for Nagomiya is by reservation only while it is still in soft-open mode. Reservations can be made via email at Info@NagomiyaAtlanta.com.
Scroll down to see the complete menu for Nagomiya:
1010 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-975-3851, nagomiyaatlanta.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.