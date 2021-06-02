Check out the menu for Nagomiya, now serving sushi, Japanese spirits in ‘an oasis in Midtown’

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant openings

In addition to ramen, nigiri, sashimi and signature rolls, look for rice bowls like gyudon, a bowl with sliced beef, greens and sukiyki broth that “you can find in every Japanese train station ” Otsuka said, as well as a variety of curry bowls.

You’ll also find teppan hamburg steak, a meal that lots of Japanese people cook for themselves at home, that sees a meat patty cooked with ponzu and citrus soy sauce and topped with grated radish. Nagomiya’s version is served with corn with butter, fried shishito peppers and sweet potato tempura.

“Japanese people eat more curry than sushi,” he said. “There’s a misconception about Japanese food that Japanese people eat sushi everyday. Our culture is getting more and more diverse.”

A full bar will offer a selection of Japanese whiskys and cocktails along with wine and beer.

The restaurant will seat 65 inside, with patio seating for about 14 and bar seating for six. Oasis-like design elements include lush greenery placed around the space, including a mural zen garden, as well as art depicting nature.

“We’re all busy, but we need to take a moment to relax, at least while we’re eating,” Otsuka said. “It’s not just about the food. We want customers to feel like they’re somewhere else. This experience adds flavor to the food.”

In addition to Nagomiya, Otsuka is also staying busy with his other restaurants. The Japanese grocery store that took over the Chirori space during the pandemic will remain open on the bottom level, with plans to expand.

Chirori, which is currently offering omakase at its sushi counter, will soon reopen fully on the main level, while both locations of Wagaya have reopened for dine-in service.

Nagomiya is open for dine-in, delivery and takeout.

Hours are 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Fridays; noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturdays; and noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays.

Seating for Nagomiya is by reservation only while it is still in soft-open mode. Reservations can be made via email at Info@NagomiyaAtlanta.com.

1010 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-975-3851, nagomiyaatlanta.com/

