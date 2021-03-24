Hiro Ramen & Tea Bar opens in Decatur for noodles, bubble tea

Hiro’s extensive menu includes a variety of appetizers (kimchi, agedashi tofu, gyoza); salads; rice bowls (eel don, cutlet curry rice); sushi and nigiri; sandwiches; fried snacks (Taiwanese chicken nuggets, fish cakes); and dessert.

The star of the show, however, is the ramen. Hiro offers 11 varieties, with broths and noodles made in house. Options include the Tokyo Shoyu Ramen with noodles in soy sauce soup, egg, chashu, scallion, bamboo shoots, naruto and nori; Tan Tan Ramen with noodles in sesame paste and spicy soy sauce soup; pork, egg, scallion, whipped cream, almond nuts; and noodles in Mapo Tofu Ramen with noodles in soy sauce soup topped with Spicy minced pork tofu sauce.

Other ramen dishes include a brothless mazemen option, a tsukemen dipping ramen and a vegetarian ramen.

On the beverage side, Hiro’s Taiwanese tea bar serves “dirty” milk teas made with brown sugar and classic teas and milk teas, with the option to add boba. Other drink options include coffee drinks, fruit juices, fruit sodas, fruit teas and smoothies.

Hiro’s space features a tea bar on its left side with a larger dine-in restaurant, along with a sushi bar, on the right. Outdoor dining is not available.

Hiro’s hours are 1130 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sundays. Takeout, as well as delivery through third-party delivery service Skipli, are available.

Masks are required for dine-in service while guests are not seated at their tables.

1363 Clairmont Road, Decatur. 404-228-5697, skiplinow.com/shop/1qnzPJ-ib/site/

