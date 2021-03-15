ASW Distillery bringing its spirits to the Battery Atlanta this month

ASW Distillery is set to open March 27 at the Battery Atlanta development at Truist Park. The new space features a tasting room, a Vendome copper pot/column hybrid still for distilling gin and vodka, a small batch bottling operation and an extensive cocktail program and a large private events space located in the space previously home to ice cream shop Häagen-Dazs.

The 4,914 square-foot location, comprised of a 3,514 square-foot tasting room and 1,400 square-foot private event space, is located across from Good Game on the corner of Legends Place and Battery Avenue.