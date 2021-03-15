ASW Distillery bringing its spirits to the Battery Atlanta this month

Georgia’s largest production distillery is slated to open its third metro Atlanta location next week.
ASW Distillery is set to open March 27 at the Battery Atlanta development at Truist Park. The new space features a tasting room, a Vendome copper pot/column hybrid still for distilling gin and vodka, a small batch bottling operation and an extensive cocktail program and a large private events space located in the space previously home to ice cream shop Häagen-Dazs.
The 4,914 square-foot location, comprised of a 3,514 square-foot tasting room and 1,400 square-foot private event space, is located across from Good Game on the corner of Legends Place and Battery Avenue.
Started by Jim Chasteen and Charlie Thompson, who were later joined by master distiller and fellow University of Georgia alum Justin Manglitz, ASW opened its first location on Armour Drive. A second location followed in the West End neighborhood in 2019. To date, ASW has released Fiddler Bourbon, Resurgens Rye, and Tire Fire Single Malt, Duality Double Malt and Maris Otter Single Malt Whiskey.
“The Atlanta Braves have been such an integral part of Georgia history for over fifty years,” Chasteen said in a prepared statement. “The state has likewise been home to a rich tradition in whiskey-making that we’ve been excited to help revive.”
ASW Distillery will offer public tasting hours from noon-9 p.m. daily and noon-10 p.m. on Atlanta Braves game days, as well as walk-up tour experiences. ASW will distill a new vodka, Bustletown Vodka, and gin, Winterville Gin, onsite at The Battery Atlanta.
Bustletown Vodka, “which takes its name from Atlanta’s status as the busiest city in the South,” according to a press release, will be available during the grand opening event on March 27 at ASW Distillery at The Battery Atlanta.
900 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 603-553-1599, asw-distillery-at-the-battery-atlanta.square.site/
