Hai Authentic Chinese to open next week in Alpharetta

Hai will open Feb. 23 at 5530 Windward Pkwy in Alpharetta, offering a similar menu to the original location. Look for a variety of dim sum and small plates and meat, seafood and vegetable main dishes including General Tso’s Chicken, Hot and Numbing Flounder Stone Pot, Dry-Fried String Beans and Singapore Rice Noodles.

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Overseeing the kitchen initially will be chef Wan Hai, who worked at restaurants in China, Europe and Russia before joining award-winning Szechwan restaurateur and chef Peter Chang in Maryland, where he eventually became his business partner and a regional chef.