Hai Authentic Chinese to open next week in Alpharetta

Hai Authentic Chinese does Sichuan chile wontons right. CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK
Hai Authentic Chinese does Sichuan chile wontons right. CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK

Restaurant News | 27 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Popular Decatur Chinese restaurant Hai Authentic Chinese is set to open a second location next week.

Hai will open Feb. 23 at 5530 Windward Pkwy in Alpharetta, offering a similar menu to the original location. Look for a variety of dim sum and small plates and meat, seafood and vegetable main dishes including General Tso’s Chicken, Hot and Numbing Flounder Stone Pot, Dry-Fried String Beans and Singapore Rice Noodles.

Overseeing the kitchen initially will be chef Wan Hai, who worked at restaurants in China, Europe and Russia before joining award-winning Szechwan restaurateur and chef Peter Chang in Maryland, where he eventually became his business partner and a regional chef.

In addition to Hai, co-owner Gary Lin also co-owns Wei Authentic Chinese Cuisine, which opened in June 2020 in Marietta, as well as Urban Wu in Buckhead and Hao Chinese Cuisine in Southwest Atlanta.

Hai opened in Suburban Plaza in Decatur in 2019.

Hai in Alpharetta will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

5530 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta. 678-580-2877, haieat.com/

