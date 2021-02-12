Atlanta Orders In: Who’s Got Soul reflects chef’s Southern heritage

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Who’s Got Soul offers fried seafood, including this combo with whiting, catfish, shrimp and hush puppies. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

In 2000, he used the money he made from designing the website for OutKast’s fourth album, “Stankonia,” to finance his first cafe. “That first check that I received, I took it straight to the contractor,” Kash recalled. “I didn’t even cash it. I signed it over to them, and that’s how I built Who’s Got Soul in Lawrenceville.”

A Decatur store followed in 2008.

Now, Kash is putting the finishing touches on a sister restaurant, Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill, scheduled to open next month in Duluth.

All the desserts are house-made, and Kash takes pride in using fresh local vegetables and abstaining from seasoning them with pork. “We want to maintain the flavor and integrity,” he said, “but we also want to be conscious about nutrition, high blood pressure, diabetes — all the things that ail, especially the Black community.”

Keith Kash opened the first Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe in Lawrenceville in 2000; a second location is in Decatur. He plans to open a sister restaurant, Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill, in Duluth in March. Courtesy of Aric Thompson Credit: Aric Thompson Credit: Aric Thompson

At Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill, he plans a hybrid approach — traditional offerings, plus more grilled, broiled and smoked proteins, more veggies, some salads, and vegan options.

As for the pandemic, Kash said being a young Black entrepreneur in America always has meant operating in a crisis. What COVID-19 did was force him to run his business more efficiently. “Online ordering has been around for years,” he said. “We have not taken advantage of online ordering. We did not understand the benefits of online ordering.”

Customers consider the options at Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe in Decatur. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

By adding digital platforms and delivery, he’s been able to grow his company. Otherwise, he said, “we might not have been able to get through the pandemic.”

One of his ventures that was affected by COVID-19 was Cafe 55, the Atlanta City Hall cafeteria that his team had run since 2014. Launched during the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed, Cafe 55 was open to the public and served a diversity of cuisines (Italian, Mexican, barbecue), but the most popular fare, by far, was Southern. Alas, the cafeteria closed to the public in March, and its future remains uncertain.

Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe has had a Decatur location since 2008. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

WHO’S GOT SOUL SOUTHERN CAFE

Menu: Southern soul food

Alcohol: no

What I ordered from the Decatur location: oxtail dinner with collards and mac and cheese; seafood combo with one piece each of fried catfish and whiting, shrimp, and hush puppies; a veggie plate with skillet corn, green beans, cabbage and potato salad; coconut cake; carrot cake. Pretty good, overall. I appreciated the use of fresh vegetables and really liked the collards, corn, mac and cheese, and potato salad. The corn bread and hush puppies were just a tad sweet for my taste, but I loved the cake. Unfortunately, the cole slaw and fries that were supposed to accompany the seafood combo were not in my bag.

Service options: takeout and delivery via Uber Eats; no dine-in

Outdoor dining: no

Mask policy: yes, for employees and guests. “No mask, no service,” said chef-owner Keith Kash.

Address, phone: 3818 Covington Highway, Decatur. 404-289-0116; 1098 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville. 770-995-6544

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; 12-8 p.m. Sundays

Website: whosgotsoulcafe.com

