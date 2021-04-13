Slush opens this month in Old Fourth Ward for frozen drinks, tapas

Slush Restaurant & Bar is set to open April 21 at 327 Edgewood Ave. SE. The concept comes from hospitality industry veteran and Dogwood Restaurant Consultant Group owner Walter L. Jordan; restaurateur Kenya Amos; and Clark Atlanta University alumna Dishamica Smith, who has a background in finance and banking.

Dishes on the menu include BLT Salad; a tapas trio of deviled eggs, Moroccan-style mussels and sweet potatoes and pea shoots; cajun-fried Cornish hens with homemade hot sauce; fried calamari escovitch; lollipop lamb chops; and white wine shrimp scampi.