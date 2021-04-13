Slush opens this month in Old Fourth Ward for frozen drinks, tapas

A new restaurant specializing in frozen drinks and small plates is set to debut next week in Old Fourth Ward.
Slush Restaurant & Bar is set to open April 21 at 327 Edgewood Ave. SE. The concept comes from hospitality industry veteran and Dogwood Restaurant Consultant Group owner Walter L. Jordan; restaurateur Kenya Amos; and Clark Atlanta University alumna Dishamica Smith, who has a background in finance and banking.
Dishes on the menu include BLT Salad; a tapas trio of deviled eggs, Moroccan-style mussels and sweet potatoes and pea shoots; cajun-fried Cornish hens with homemade hot sauce; fried calamari escovitch; lollipop lamb chops; and white wine shrimp scampi.
Also look for desserts like bananas Foster cheese cake and chocolate molten cake with Grand Marnier berries and mint and a variety of cocktails and frozen drinks.
The Slush space -- which will have indoor seating for 125 on its second level and 135 on its main floor -- will use AFCO-Air purifier lights and filter system and HVAC that kill biological contaminants. Masks will be required for staff and for patrons when they’re not seated at their tables.
Slush will be open from 4 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays-Thursdays; 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays; noon-2 a.m. Saturdays; and noon-midnight Sundays.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author