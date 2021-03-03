Wine bar Storico Vino opens in Buckhead for Italian wine, cocktails and bites

In addition to wine, look for cocktails like the Rosemary Sour with Dewar’s, mezcal, rosemary, lemon and red wine and a Smoked Old Fashioned.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Storico Vino, which had been operating as an online wine shop for the past few months, features an expansive bar area with high-tops and dining tables, as well as a large covered patio.

Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. A representative did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for information on the bar’s mask policy.

3065 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-806-0050, storico.com/vino

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.