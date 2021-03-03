Wine bar Storico Vino opens in Buckhead for Italian wine, cocktails and bites

The owners of two popular Atlanta Italian restaurants have debuted their long-awaited Buckhead wine bar.
Michael Patrick, Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, who own Storico Fresco in Buckhead and Forza Storico in West Midtown, are behind Storico Vino, now open at 3059 Peachtree Road NE in the former Corso Coffee space in Buckhead Village (formerly Shops Buckhead Atlanta).
Storico Vino serves an extensive Italian wine list available by the glass and bottle, a selection of cocktails and a locally sourced menu including shared appetizers, meat and cheese boards, finger foods, paninis, pastas and salads.
Menu items include an antipasti platter with prosciutto crudo, red cow parmigiano, truffle mortadella and several other “stuzzicchini”; a bruschetta platter; oysters; polpo carpaccio with octopus, arugula and lemon; vongole with clams and herb breadcrumbs; smoked swordfish crudo; and chicken thighs with roasted olives.
In addition to wine, look for cocktails like the Rosemary Sour with Dewar’s, mezcal, rosemary, lemon and red wine and a Smoked Old Fashioned.
Storico Vino, which had been operating as an online wine shop for the past few months, features an expansive bar area with high-tops and dining tables, as well as a large covered patio.
Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. A representative did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for information on the bar’s mask policy.
3065 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-806-0050, storico.com/vino
