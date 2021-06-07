First Look: Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar ‘is today’s steak place’

“Here we’re trying to take a little bit of what I was taught, and what I was passionate about in the Atlanta scene, and bring it to the suburbs,” McGowan said. “It was like the original idea I had behind the supper club, so having Sean in line with what I was already trying to do was perfect.”

Explore North Fulton County dining news

A 12-ounce NY Strip is one of the things at the heart of the menu at Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

McGowan calls Cattle Shed “a steak concept,” and further qualifies that by explaining that the restaurant is sourcing only Georgia-grown beef and pork from Stone Mountain Cattle Co. in Dublin, and produce from several other Georgia farms, including Ashland, Levity and Tucker.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar isn't just for steak lovers. Among the other entrees is the Roasted Half Chicken with salsa verde. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

The heart of the menu includes a bone-in rib-eye, a New York strip, a filet, and a spinalis steak. But beyond that, it changes daily. The small plates section recently featured a kale Caesar salad, barbecue lamb belly, and grilled octopus. Among the entrees, there were a roasted half chicken with salsa verde, and pan roasted scallops with carrots, fava beans and speck.

Grilled Octopus, with fingerling potatoes, scallion aioli and crispy allium, is one of the small plates at Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Yeremyan had originally thought about opening a wine bar, and that remains a major part of the concept. The 2,500-square-foot contemporary space is centered around a long curving bar in front, and shelves lined with wine bottles are on display among cozy banquettes and tall windows that look out onto the patio.

“We wanted it to be casual chic, so people could come here in shorts, and we’ll let them in,” Yeremyan said. “The only thing we don’t allow is tank tops. We wanted a beautiful ambiance, but in a way that people would feel comfortable. I think this is today’s steak place. It’s not a steakhouse.”

The vibe at Cattle Shed Wine and Steak Bar is meant to be casual chic. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Michael McNeil, known as Georgia’s only master sommelier, curated the wine list, with some 150 selections that rotate seasonally, and 30 wines by the glass. And general manager Chris Reid, who most recently worked at Crú Food & Wine Bar at Avalon, will be on hand to assist guests.

“We are truly guest focused here,” Reid said. “It’s really about them. And we’re trying to be a tour guide as much as anything else. We want to give them what they’re looking for, even if they may not know what they’re looking for. So we have some fun doing that, as well.”

Michael McNeil, known as Georgia’s only master sommelier, curated the wine list at Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

“I told Michael I wanted to win awards with this wine program, and he said, OK,” Yeremyan said. “We just opened, so we don’t have an award, yet, but I’m not going to give up until we get one. I never thought of doing farm-to-table until I met Colin. But with his talent, I could build farm-to-table around the wine concept.”

Asked about the reception to Cattle Shed after one week, Yeremyan answered emphatically, “Amazing.”

“The numbers are there, but most importantly, 98% of the people are happy,” he said. “That’s a big, big success. We have comment cards and online reviews, I’ve been here almost every day, and I’m getting very good feedback. People are buying what we are selling. They understand farm-to-table now, and they appreciate it.”

DINING OUT

4-10 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Weekday lunch and weekend brunch hours coming soon.

Employees wear masks.

6290 Halcyon Way, Suite 610, Alpharetta. 770-680-2457, cattleshedwinebar.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.