First Look: Antiguo Lobo in Chamblee a tribute to key Mexican restaurateur

“It was a Mexican style created for people in the South at that point in time when there was no Mexican food here,” he said. “It was more acceptable to people who were here in the 1970s.”

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Caption The name of the restaurant, Antiguo Lobo, translates in Spanish to "old wolf." (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

With his first restaurants, Oñate Jr. started tweaking the menus a bit, and he added a bigger, more sophisticated bar program, with more cocktails and different styles of margaritas. But the biggest transformations came about when he opened Zapata in downtown Norcross.

“Right there, we changed it completely, with a tequila bar, and a different level of food that was more authentic. That’s when this whole idea of what we’re doing now started,” Oñate Jr. said. “It took awhile to be accepted. We didn’t have hard-shell tacos. We had tacos the way you find them in the streets of Mexico. So it took a minute, but eventually we got there.”

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Caption "What I did in this place is what I feel from my heart,” says Antiguo Lobo owner Jesús Oñate Jr. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

In many ways, Oñate Jr. sees Antiguo Lobo as the culmination of the journey from father to son, and into the future of Mexican restaurants.

“Coming back to where my father first started, he opened the doors, not just for his immediate family, me, my brother and my sister, but for many, many other people,” he said. “I used no template for this place. I did it off the top of my head. What I did in this place is what I feel from my heart.”

Caption Antiguo Lobo's Cochinita plate: slow-roasted pork, axiote sour orange Yucatan marinade, rice, cebolla morada. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

On the menu, Molcajete el Monstruo is a popular carryover from Zapata, with a cornucopia of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled shrimp, green onion, grilled queso fresco, tomato, nopal cactus, tomatillo cream salsa, rice, and refried black beans.

Caption Antiguo Lobo's Pollo al Mole, with mole poblano, rice, refried black beans, toasted sesame seeds. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

You’ll also find Yucatan-style cochinita, cebolla morada, carnitas, pollo al mole, carne asada, and Baja-style mahi-mahi. Perhaps not so surprisingly, there’s a fun section of the menu titled “Old South Mex,” with hard-shell tacos, burritos and nachos.

“We put our own touch on things,” Oñate Jr. said. “Like I said, there’s no template here. I travel to Mexico. I love to eat. I love to visit restaurants. So it’s things that I see that I want to make my own and make here.”

Caption Antiguo Lobo's Carne Asada: fire-grilled skirt steak, papas (potatoes), mixed greens, chiles toreados. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

In addition to the food, Antiguo Lobo offers an impressive wall of agave-based spirits behind the bar, along with a changing list of cocktails made with tequila and mezcal, and a house margarita on draft.

“Everything that we can get in Georgia that’s agave, I’m trying to get behind the bar,” Oñate Jr. said. “We have a margarita machine but we’re doing a frozen Paloma. Our house margarita is made with 100% blue agave, fresh lime juice, French orange liquor, and a little bit of agave nectar.”

Caption One of the cocktails at Antiguo Lobo is El Melvin, hibiscus-infused Banhez mezcal, lime, orange, agave and Tajín. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

After a little over two weeks, Oñate Jr. calls the reception to Antiguo Lobo “amazing.”

“It’s been a blessing,” he said. “Chamblee and the areas around have treated us so well I couldn’t ask for more. Obviously when you open a restaurant, there’s some tweaking. Here we haven’t had one complaint. Everybody has been so amazing and we’ve been slammed every evening.

“But really, my main deal here was to dedicate this place to my father. My father passed away a few years ago, and it was really hard. And more than for me, this was to get recognition for my father for all he did. The man was a pioneer. He changed the game in the Southeast United States, and this is my way of recognizing him. He paved the way, most definitely.”

Caption Antiguo Lobo has a variety of tacos, including Pescado: breaded mahi-mahi, avocado salsa, red onion. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

DINING OUT

11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays; noon-10 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays-Tuesdays.

5370 Peachtree Road, Suite A, Chamblee. 470-385-6502, antiguolobo.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.