Pour Taproom opening two Atlanta locations this year

Pour Taproom, which opened its first location on the Eastside Beltline in 2019, is expanding with two planned Atlanta locations in 2021.
The Charleston, South Carolina-based self-serve beer concept is slated to open in the former Tap: A Gastropub space at 1180 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown and in the new Interlock mixed-use development in West Midtown, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.
Set to open as early as April, the Midtown space will take over the two-story ground-level space in the 1180 Peachtree building, with plans to add a third-floor mezzanine, with a full bar and lounge area. The 5,400 square-foot space will also feature an outdoor patio, and self-serve taps on all three levels.
Pour is partnering with Atlanta restaurant Mix’d Up Burgers, which has locations in Grant Park and East Lake, on dining operations.
The 3,400 square-foot Interlock location, planned for this fall, will also collaborate with a restaurant on the taproom’s menu.
Founded by Nate Tomforde, the first Pour Taproom opened in West Asheville, North Carolina, in 2014 with the mission to “support and showcase local craft beer.” In addition to locations in North Carolina, there are also Pour Taprooms in South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and California, with plans for a taproom in New York.
A representative for Pour was not immediately available for comment.
