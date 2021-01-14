Pour Taproom opening two Atlanta locations this year

The Charleston, South Carolina-based self-serve beer concept is slated to open in the former Tap: A Gastropub space at 1180 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown and in the new Interlock mixed-use development in West Midtown, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Set to open as early as April, the Midtown space will take over the two-story ground-level space in the 1180 Peachtree building, with plans to add a third-floor mezzanine, with a full bar and lounge area. The 5,400 square-foot space will also feature an outdoor patio, and self-serve taps on all three levels.