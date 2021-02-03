Drumz N’ Flatz bringing baked wings, vegan burgers to Stone Mountain this week

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Vegan burger from the menu of Drumz N' Flatz. / Courtesy of Drumz n Flatz Credit: Monkey and Me Kitchen Adventures Credit: Monkey and Me Kitchen Adventures

It was also important to Stacey, who adheres to a plant-based diet, to offer vegan options, and the menu contains several, including vegan wings, burgers and sausages.

The pair leaned on a fusion of Caribbean and American cuisines to create the menu. The flavors are a nod to Stacey’s Jamaican background and John’s upbringing in the states.

The same influences can be seen in the offerings at Jerk Fusion Cafe, which the Arthurs opened in 2014. The business currently focuses on catering, with the plan to turn it into a lounge, “a more upscale version of a Bahama Breeze vibe, with more authentic food,” John said.

Stacey Arthur and John T. Arthur III, the owners of Drums N' Flatz / Courtesy of Drumz N' Flatz

Drumz N’ Flatz will serve beer and wine and will offer takeout, delivery and dine-in service. Stacey said the restaurant, which she describes as both a family-friendly wing cafe as well as a lounge, will seat up to 40 people indoors — reduced from 80 as a COVID-19 safety precaution — and 12 outside.

The Arthurs are already focused on expansion, with plans to open two more Drumz n Flatz locations in Georgia this year, followed by units in Florida, South Carolina and Alabama.

Opening hours are Mondays-Thursdays 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required for staff and customers.

5370 Stone Mountain Highway, Stone Mountain. 770-558-6934, drumznflatz.com/

