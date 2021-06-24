Serena Pastificio brings ‘contemporary, authentic’ Italian to Colony Square in July

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Caption Linguine vongole from the menu of Serena Pastaficio. / Courtesy of Serena Pastaficio

Look for meat and seafood entrees like the cioppino with lobster, prawn, scallop, grouper and mussels and veal Milanese with a breaded veal chop and roasted fingerling potatoes.

Led by Devan Johnson, previously of Barcelona Wine Bar, the beverage program will include an extensive wine and list, a selection of beers with a local focus and cocktails with an emphasis on food pairings.

General manager Steven Ratner, who previously served as general manager of Kimpton Overlook Hotel, said Serena Pastaficio strives to create an “unpretentious” environment “with a sense of belonging. We want it to be energetic and approachable.”

Caption The interior of Serena Pastaficio. / Courtesy of Serena Pastaficio Credit: Angela Webb Credit: Angela Webb

The 6,635 square-foot Serena Pastaficio space will feature 230 interior seats with a 36-seat private dining room, as well as a 36-seat outdoor patio. A large open-concept focal bar will be situated in the main dining room, with semi-private dining tables around the restaurant’s perimeter. Guests will be able to observe Darcoli making pasta at an open pasta-making station.

Ratner said the plan is for Serena Pastaficio to be able to serve as a prototype for future similar “Serena” concepts from IPIC.

“We want to be able to duplicate this and have the ability to grow it on a much larger scale,” he said.

Serena Pastaficio will join several other food and beverage concepts in Colony Square including the vendors inside Politan Row food hall, slated to open this week, as well as Brown Bag Seafood Co., Sukoshi, 5Church Atlanta, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Holeman and Finch Public House, King of Pops and Rumi’s Kitchen are also slated to open in Colony Square this year.

Located at 14th and Peachtree streets, the 50-year-old Colony Square development is undergoing a $400 million transformation overseen by North American Properties.

Serena Pastificio will open for dinner service at 4 p.m., with happy hour from 4-6 p.m. and brunch offered from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. Soon after opening, the restaurant will offer lunch as well as takeout and delivery.

Scroll down to see the complete menu for Serena Pasataficio:

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. serena-pastificio.com/

