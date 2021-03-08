Check out the menu for Banshee’s new East Atlanta hot dog stand Screamin’ Weenies

Screamin’ Weenies “a classic hot dog stand with a Banshee-style twist,” according to a press release, will open at 11:30 a.m. March 25 at 1271 Glenwood Ave. SE.

“As a team, we have always wanted to offer a lunch and late-night option that is laid back and fun,” general manager Peter Chvala said in a prepared statement.