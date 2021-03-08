Check out the menu for Banshee’s new East Atlanta hot dog stand Screamin’ Weenies

East Atlanta restaurant Banshee is dipping its toes into new waters later this month with the launch of a hot dog stand on its back patio.
Screamin’ Weenies “a classic hot dog stand with a Banshee-style twist,” according to a press release, will open at 11:30 a.m. March 25 at 1271 Glenwood Ave. SE.
“As a team, we have always wanted to offer a lunch and late-night option that is laid back and fun,” general manager Peter Chvala said in a prepared statement.
The Banshee team came up with the idea before the pandemic “as a way to provide our late-night guests an easy, delicious and comforting food option that paired well with a little booze.”
The menu will offer dogs from Frippers’, owned and operated by East Atlanta Village resident Colin Miles. All of the toppings will come from the Banshee kitchen minus the more classic condiments.
For now, Screamin’ Weenies will be open from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, with plans to add late-night hours in the future.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Screamin’ Weenies:
1271 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta. 470-428-2034, banshee-atl.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author