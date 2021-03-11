Bloom Doughnuts opens for yeast doughnuts, East Pole coffee in Milton

The Butterfly Pea Flower drink from Bloom Doughnuts. / Courtesy of Bloom Doughnuts

Allen spent six months researching doughnuts, trying out different recipes and techniques to create a yeast doughnut “with an open, light strutcture,” she said.

The result is what Kim calls a “farm doughnut,” with flavors like Citrus Thyme, Coffee Pancetta, Honey Blossom, Gingersnap and Cinnamon Sugar, as well as an Apple Fritter.

“It’s a homey, really unique doughnut,” Allen said. “I always say that I want my cooking to be like a young, hip grandma, but just do it in a way that’s a little more fresh and young.”

Kim said the idea was to appeal to the palette of everyone in the family, from adults to kids, without being pretentious.

“This is a product that I could bring to grandma, or grandma would have made for me,” he said.

The exterior of Bloom Doughnuts in Milton. / Courtesy of Bloom Doughnuts

Doughnut flavors will likely rotate every two weeks, using seasonally-available, locally-grown ingredients. Future flavors will include Yuzu as well as Toasted White Chocolate and Coconut, and the cinnamon doughnut and a fritter will be regular fixtures on the menu.

In addition to doughnuts, Bloom serves a selection of drinks, including several made with East Pole single-origin coffee. You’ll also see Instagrammable beverages like the Butterfly Pea Flower, with lemonade green tea on the bottom, with purple-hued butterfly pea flower on the top, with a splash of rosewater.

Bloom’s menu items are designed to be taken to-go, though the space offers about 15 seats inside by the way of bench seating along the wall, along with a few seats outside.

In the future, Kim plans to add fried chicken to the menu, but in the meantime he’s content to perfect menu offerings along with Allen, as well as focusing on service.

“We think our product is good, but if the service isn’t fast and friendly, it’s kind of meaningless,” he said. “We feel lucky that people are willing to try us out, and we want to show that appreciation.”

Bloom is open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Masks are required.

15260 Hopewell Road, Milton. bloomgeneral.com/

