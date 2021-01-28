New ghost kitchen from Farm Burger serves chicken sandwiches ‘with a Southern twist’

A ghost chicken specializing in chicken is the next project for the team behind popular Atlanta-based burger eatery Farm Burger.
Available for pickup, delivery or in-store at the restaurant’s Buckhead location at 3365 Piedmont Road NE, the Farm Birds menu will feature sandwiches “that are accented with Southern flavors,” according to a press release.
Prepared by Farm Burger head chef Cameron Thompson , who consulted with Atlanta-based chefs Dan Latham and Nick Melvin to develop the menu, Farm Bird offerings include Original Southern Style, Atlanta Lemon Pepper Wet, and Nashville Hot.
Chicken is brined in sweet tea, breaded in a flour and spice mixture and fried. The butter brioche buns are sourced locally from Masada Bakery, and each sandwich is served with sliced pickles and a side of chopped coleslaw.
“The pandemic kicked our creativity up a notch and Farm Birds is a direct result of that,” said Farm Burger co-founder George Frangos in a prepared statement. “What started as an idea about seven years ago has come to life in the form of a ghost kitchen, pop-up and delivery service all rolled into one.”
Farm Birds will offer poultry through its partnership with Cooks Venture, which raises heirloom, slow-growth chickens on pasture in Northwest Arkansas. The poultry producer also “engages with regional crop farmers to help them transition to regenerative farming systems, proven to create healthy soil, in growing their non-GMO feed,” according to the press release.
Frangos met Cooks Venture CEO Matthew Wadiak 20 years ago when they worked together at a restaurant in New York City. The pair reconnected during the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to join forces of Farm Birds.
Farm Birds is the latest venture for Frangos, who late last year announced plans to expand Farm Burger with a new location in Virginia-Highland.
Farm Burger, which serves customizable grass-fed burgers alongside fries and milkshakes as well as other sides and sandwiches, opened its first location in Decatur in 2010 and currently has six metro Atlanta locations as well as locations in Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama.
Daily quantities will be limited during Farm Bird’s first month of operation. To place an order, visit farmbirdsatl.com.
