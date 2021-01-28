New ghost kitchen from Farm Burger serves chicken sandwiches ‘with a Southern twist’

Farm Birds will offer poultry through its partnership with Cooks Venture, which raises heirloom, slow-growth chickens on pasture in Northwest Arkansas. The poultry producer also “engages with regional crop farmers to help them transition to regenerative farming systems, proven to create healthy soil, in growing their non-GMO feed,” according to the press release.

Frangos met Cooks Venture CEO Matthew Wadiak 20 years ago when they worked together at a restaurant in New York City. The pair reconnected during the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to join forces of Farm Birds.

Farm Birds is the latest venture for Frangos, who late last year announced plans to expand Farm Burger with a new location in Virginia-Highland.

Farm Burger, which serves customizable grass-fed burgers alongside fries and milkshakes as well as other sides and sandwiches, opened its first location in Decatur in 2010 and currently has six metro Atlanta locations as well as locations in Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama.

Daily quantities will be limited during Farm Bird’s first month of operation. To place an order, visit farmbirdsatl.com.