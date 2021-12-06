Check out the menu for Saints and Council, opening this week at Colony Square

During dinner, look for small plates like crispy apricot glazed pork belly and roasted winter squash toast, salads, sides and desserts, plus entrees including cast iron-seared yellowfin tuna with eggplant, harissa, labneh, mushroom, thin beans and radishes.

Each menu will also feature sweet and savory Dutch Babies, a German egg pancake that rises in the oven to form crispy edges and are Pitts’ favorite dish. A savory version will include bacon, barbecue butter, hot sauce, caramelized onion, arugula and charred lemon, while the sweet baked apple crumble dutch is made with twice baked apple, pecan streusel & vanilla ice cream.

The beverage program, led by Madison Tolman, will offer cocktails (including zero-proof versions), craft beers and a selection of wines. A coffee program will feature coffee and espresso drinks and “creative” hot chocolates.

The over 6,000-square-foot space will feature “comfortable nostalgia” aesthetic, according to Pitts, with design elements including “dark charcoal walls, modern brass fixtures and reclaimed wood beams on vaulted ceilings.”

Seating options will include a central island bar with small peninsulas in the dining room, rounded booths, tables and six living room pods (two around a stone fireplace), an outdoor pergola with a fire pit, booths with heaters and individually heated seat cushions.

In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant, open daily from 7 a.m.-11 p.m., will also offer takeout via online ordering.

Saints and Council will join a growing roster of food and beverage options at the revamped Colony Square. The recently-opened Politan Row food hall is home to stalls including Local Cafe, Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. and Federal Burger and JoJo’s Beloved, access through a hidden door in the back of Politan Row, is a throwback cocktail lounge.

Other concepts include 5Church Atlanta, Serena Pastificio, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Sukoshi, dine-in movie theater IPIC, Sweetgreen, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, King of Pops and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Locations of Holeman and Finch Public House and Rumi’s Kitchen are slated to open in 2022.

Located at 14th and Peachtree streets, the 50-year-old Colony Square development is undergoing a $400 million transformation overseen by North American Properties.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Saints + Council:

1221 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 770-727-0314, saintsandcouncil.com/

