Italian restaurant Amore e Amore opens in former Il Localino space in Inman Park

The interior of Amore e Amore. / Courtesy of Amore e Amore

Opening Amore e Amore was made possible by longtime friend and Il Localino patron Patricia Portera, “who was an angel that stepped up and stepped in,” with financial assistance, Parker said.

The restaurant’s “classic Italian” menu includes several holdovers from the Il Localino menu, as well as some newer dishes and rotating specials, all “made with fresh ingredients delivered every day,” Parker said.

Look for appetizers, salads, vegetables and sides, desserts, pastas such as gnocchi vodka and Pappardelle Sinatra, and eggplant parmigiana and filet mignon among entrees.

The restaurant is waiting on its liquor license, at which point it will offer a full bar; until then, patrons can bring their own bottle.

The space was given a minor makeover after Il Localino closed, but will continue to feature Il Localino’s “whimsical” lanterns and lights, Parker said.

Seating for about 120 will include tables, booths and bar seating, as well as two small tables just outside the restaurant’s front door.

Parker said the response from former Il Localino customers to Amore e Amore’s opening has been “overwhelming.”

“It’s not just about the food here,” she said. “We’re still feeding the first family that ever walked into the restaurant. We’ve heard from hundreds of other families. Our model isn’t just to be a business, but to be an extension of people’s families.”

Amore e Amore’s opening hours are 5-9:15 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10:15 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Reservations are strongly recommended.

467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com.

