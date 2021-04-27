Saito -- Sushi, Steak and Cocktails makes its long-awaited Atlanta debut

Maki options include the 404 made with crabstick, avocado, cucumber, mixed fish, caviar and sesame sauce and the Kami Kazi made with eel, avocado, crab stick, red and green caviar, red pepper, scallions and barbecue sauce. Omakase service is also available.

Explore Where to get sushi to go in Atlanta

The beverage program, developed by de Haan, Grant and Jason Furr, utilizes techniques from Red Phone Booth. Look for cocktails including the Hibiscus Sake Sour made with Nigori sake, honey hibiscus syrup, lemon juice and egg whites and the Green Tea Highball with Japanese whisky, green tea and honey syrup and carbonated soda.

Other options include more than Japanese whiskys and more than 40 sakes, an infused vodka flight, wines and a variety of Japanese beers. Drinks are served over double reverse osmosis ice pressed into a sphere from a Taisin ice mold. After 10 p.m. nightly, the restaurant turns into a late-night lounge area, with a focus on cocktails and other drinks.

Designed by CDM Interiors, the 2,200 square-foot space features four large chandeliers, each with 400 crystal fittings; a hand-painted floating ceiling meant to mimic ocean waves; and a back bar covered in antique mirrored tile.

Grant said much of the industrial look of the original building was preserved, including the exposed ceiling and brick.

The “intimate” interior seats about 50, with a covered outdoor patio adding an additional 16 seats. Glass storefront windows can be fully opened, creating an indoor-outdoor experience.

In addition to their downtown ventures, Grant and de Haan have expanded the Red Phone Booth and Amalfi footprint to Nashville, with plans to open additional locations in Texas, Florida and one in Buckhead this summer.

Hours are 4-11 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Masks are required for employees. In the coming weeks, look for lunch service as well as takeout and delivery.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

19 Andrew Young International Blvd., Atlanta. saitoatlanta.com/sushi/

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.