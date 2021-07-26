First Look: Lucian Books and Wine mixes bistro menu with owners’ talents

Lindsay Miller and Ed Seiber of Seiber Design guided Barringer and Smelt though the design and build-out. But the couple had been thinking about opening a concept that focused on books and wine for a long time — going back to a holiday pop-up at Cakes and Ale, dubbed Wine Stop Shop, where customers could buy books off the bar, and order wine by the glass.

“I would say it’s been a good five years in the making,” Smelt said. “I think we knew early on that we wanted to collaborate on something together. Our creative areas align very well. And our vision and the things that we love align very well.”

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Caption “It’s been really wonderful to see how many people come in for food and wine, and then after looking at the bookshelves during their meal, they end up on that side, and take home books,” said Lucian Books and Wine co-owner Katie Barringer, who was the founder of Cover Books. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

“We’re both very visual people so we’d been thinking about the aesthetics for a very long time,” Barringer said. “It was a beautiful collaboration with Seiber Design because Jordan and I are fairly particular people, and we had a very specific vision, and they got it, and even surprised us with some really beautiful details.”

Hendrickson explained that he designed the menu at Lucian to balance the acidic nature of wine with other flavors.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Caption Lucian Books and Wine's ricotta gnudi sauteed with oyster mushrooms and truffle beurre monté. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

“The menu starts with some snacks, and goes into some smaller plates you can share, and then it goes into some composed larger dishes, and finally a cheese plate, and a couple of desserts,” he said. “Everything is just simple, clean, with nothing crazy, or too complicated. It’s familiar flavors for everyone.”

Caption Roast duck with chanterelles and corn at Lucian Books and Wine. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Recent items include speck, schiacciata, and artichokes a la grecque; a Gem lettuce salad with fava beans and ricotta salata; black bass with kohlrabi and mushroom broth; roast duck with chanterelles and corn; ricotta gnudi sauteed with oyster mushrooms and truffle beurre monté; and a Pearson’s peach panna cotta.

Caption Black bass with kohlrabi and mushroom broth at Lucian Books and Wine. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

“The menu is seasonal, obviously, and I think just keeping it simple is doing it right,” Hendrickson said. “I’m over fancy food. We make it pretty. But there are no more than four or five ingredients on a plate. And we want to make sure everything goes great with the wine.”

Caption Among the plates made for sharing at Lucian Books and Wine is speck, schiacciata, and artichokes a la grecque. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

While Hendrickson strives to make food that’s elemental and beautiful, Barringer and Smelt don’t want Lucian to be seen as a casual place. And they’ve made service a priority.

“We sought to build something nice,” Smelt said. “We felt like the dining experience in the city had swung very casual for about a decade. We thought maybe we can try to do something a little bit elevated.

“Our favorite restaurants are all small restaurants, and we always said we wanted to do something bistro size — a true neighborhood wine bar and bistro. We’re 40 seats total. Nine tables, a seven-seat bar, and that’s it.”

Caption Raw hamachi with black radish and cucumber at Lucian Books and Wine, whose owners are trying for "something a little bit elevated." (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Asked how people had been navigating the triple nature of the concept, from wine bar, to bistro, to bookstore, Barringer and Smelt smiled and looked at each other.

“It’s been really wonderful to see how many people come in for food and wine, and then after looking at the bookshelves during their meal, they end up on that side, and take home books,” she said. “I’ve missed that since closing Cover. And I’ve missed that during COVID.”

Caption One of the desserts at Lucian Books and Wine is peach panna cotta. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

“Whether it’s books, wine or food, there’s nothing like helping someone discover something that they didn’t know was out there, and when they love it, there’s no better feeling,” Smelt said. “I think that’s really the essence of what we’re trying to do here.”

DINING OUT

3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-549-2655, lucianbooksandwine.com.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Dinner: 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.