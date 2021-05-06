Habitat opens for rooftop Mezcal drinks, Puebla cuisine in Buckhead

Hábitat is now open in Buckhead, taking the place of a similar concept that closed earlier this year.
Situated on the rooftop of Savi Provisions at 310 Pharr Road, Hábitat opened its doors last month for the Puebla-inspired cuisine and cocktails of partner and chef Luis Damian’s native city. Damian owns Hábitat with Jay and Harry Patel, who are also Savi Provisions franchisees.
Hábitat retains the Mexican beach feel of Botanico, the bar and restaurant that closed in February in the same space.
Some holdovers from the Botanico menu also remain, including costra tacos and bone marrow. Other dishes include red snapper ceviche, pulpo a la plancha and queso fundido.
The beverage program offers a variety of Mezcal cocktails made with fresh juices, as well as wine and beer, including several local options.
Jay Patel said it was important for the pair to keep the overall vibe of the restaurant the same.
“We wanted to keep the community satisfied,” he said. “Let’s not shy away from what was working before.”
Fans of Botanico will notice a few aesthetic changes, including some added greenery, but much of the space was left intact.
The restaurant is about 75% covered, though removable windows create an indoor-outdoor feel.
Hábitat is open from 5 p.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays. The restaurant will start serving Sunday brunch in the coming weeks.
310 Pharr Road, Atlanta. 678-770-5625, habitat-atl.com.
