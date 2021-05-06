Habitat opens for rooftop Mezcal drinks, Puebla cuisine in Buckhead

The beverage program offers a variety of Mezcal cocktails made with fresh juices, as well as wine and beer, including several local options.

Jay Patel said it was important for the pair to keep the overall vibe of the restaurant the same.

“We wanted to keep the community satisfied,” he said. “Let’s not shy away from what was working before.”

Fans of Botanico will notice a few aesthetic changes, including some added greenery, but much of the space was left intact.

The restaurant is about 75% covered, though removable windows create an indoor-outdoor feel.

Hábitat is open from 5 p.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays. The restaurant will start serving Sunday brunch in the coming weeks.

310 Pharr Road, Atlanta. 678-770-5625, habitat-atl.com.

