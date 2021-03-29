Candler Rail Brewery now open in Candler Park for ‘hot tacos, cold beer’

Candler Rail’s opening lineup of eight beers, which will be served out of 7-barrel Brite tanks, include West Coast IPA Cander Rail Ale; Lil Cinco, a Mexican lager; the porter-style Pullman; Lake Claire, a light lager; Avondale, a Vienna lager; the Hulsey, a Hefeweizen; the Terminus, a Belgian tripel; and Highland, a hazy IPA.

While the brewery doesn’t have immediate plans to bottle or can its beers, it does fill takeaway growlers for guests.

Explore New metro Atlanta restaurants and bars

Candler Rail Brewery co-owner and brewmaster Allen Porter with his wife, Jeannie. / Courtesy of Candler Rail Brewery

Beverage offerings also include two hard seltzers on tap, as well as more than 50 different kinds of tequila. A tequila-centric cocktail list features drinks including the Trainhopper, made with tequila, Topo Chico and lime.

Hungry customers will find a menu of Tex-Mex and Asian dishes. Starters include guacamole and salsa with chips and Bang Bang Shrimp with a chile glaze, slaw and green onions, while sides include street corn and Caboose Beans.

The 11 taco options include the Candler Korean Beef with bulgogi and gochujang cream sauce; Tikki Masala Chicken and Banh Mi Chicken; the Rail Yard with fried chicken and green chiles; Pullman Car with chorizo and green chiles; and Smoke Stack with smoked brisket, sauteed onions and jalapenos.

Candler Rail’s industrial-style space features an outdoor beer garden and two large garage door openings that face the rail lines across the way. Inspired by a hotel bar the McDonalds visited in San Francisco that featured container car doors throughout, Candler Rail uses a full container car as its fermentation room.

While Candler Rail Brewery will soon be open daily, for now its hours are 2-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and noon-9 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. Masks are required for front-facing staff and guests when not seated.

1660 DeKalb Ave., Atlanta. 404-464-5035, candlerrailbrewery.com/