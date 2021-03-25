Check out the menu for Blaqhaus ATL, opening in Marietta this weekend

Los Angeles restaurant Blaqhaus is expanding with a second location in Atlanta set to open this weekend.
Blaqhaus ATL, which will debut March 27 at 16 Atlanta St. in Marietta.
The extensive Southern-focused menu will feature appetizers (asparagus fries, fried pickles); salads; burgers and sandwiches (Better Than Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich, Nipsey Blue Burger, vegan short rib grilled cheese, build-your-own burger option); noodles (shrimp piccata, salmon tomato creole creme fettucini); and specialties (oxtails, lobster lollipops).
Also look for a separate happy hour menu with specially-priced drinks and food, and a brunch menu with dishes including shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and lamb and eggs. A full bar offers a selection of cocktails, beers and wine.
Blaqhaus ATL comes from entrepreneurs Takela Corbitt, Rashied Cofield and Lavell Bynum. The trio, who have all spent time or lived in the Atlanta area, decided to expand to Atlanta because their first location, Blaqhaus North Hollywood, was inspired by the food, music and culture of the city.
Corbitt said she and the Blaqhaus ATL team completely remodeled the space and built the kitchen from the ground up. The interior can seat 75 people; outdoor seating is not available.
The restaurant will host a grand opening party from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 27, featuring a live band from noon-3 p.m.
Once open, Blaqhaus ATL’s hours will be 3 p.m.-midnight Mondays-Thursdays, 3 p.m.-3 a.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Sundays. Masks are required for servers and for guests while they’re not seated at their tables. Blaqhaus offers takeout, with plans to add delivery in the future.
Scroll down to see the complete menu for Blaqhaus ATL:
15 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. 678-540-6039, www.blaqhausatl.com
