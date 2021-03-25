Check out the menu for Blaqhaus ATL, opening in Marietta this weekend

Blaqhaus ATL comes from entrepreneurs Takela Corbitt, Rashied Cofield and Lavell Bynum. The trio, who have all spent time or lived in the Atlanta area, decided to expand to Atlanta because their first location, Blaqhaus North Hollywood, was inspired by the food, music and culture of the city.

Corbitt said she and the Blaqhaus ATL team completely remodeled the space and built the kitchen from the ground up. The interior can seat 75 people; outdoor seating is not available.

The restaurant will host a grand opening party from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 27, featuring a live band from noon-3 p.m.

Once open, Blaqhaus ATL’s hours will be 3 p.m.-midnight Mondays-Thursdays, 3 p.m.-3 a.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Sundays. Masks are required for servers and for guests while they’re not seated at their tables. Blaqhaus offers takeout, with plans to add delivery in the future.

Scroll down to see the complete menu for Blaqhaus ATL:

15 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. 678-540-6039, www.blaqhausatl.com

