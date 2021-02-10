Ju-C Bar now open at Krog Street Market for smoothies, juices and wraps

A new spot for healthy food is now open at Krog Street Market.
Ju-C Bar opened Feb. 9 inside the mixed-use development in the former Pet Works space next to Xocolatl chocolate shop.
The eatery, from Mo Singletary and her husband, Mario, offers a variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, organic açai bowls, superfood bowls, salads, wraps and small bites.
Popular menu items include the Beet Me Up juice made with apple, carrots, beets, spinach, ginger and lime; the Green Acai Superfood Bowl with acai imported from Brazil blended with spinach and kale and topped with hemp and chia seeds, granola, bananas, almonds and raw honey; and the Laugh shot made with ginger, lemon, cayenne and garlic.
Food options are nearly all vegetarian, vegan or pescatarian, with the exception of a few items made with chicken. Look for the Ju-C Burger made with a plant-based patty, six different toasts including a smoked salmon option and an avocado toast and a Protein Wrap made with hard-boiled egg, goat cheese, tomatoes, spinach, arugula, avocado and olive oil.
Singletary, who previously helped develop menus for several metro Atlanta restaurants, said she was inspired by her own pescatarian lifestyle to offer healthy options for patrons.
“Everything is fresh to order, nothing is premade,” she said. “We wanted to create a menu for people who want to eat healthy but still want food that’s full of flavor.”
Though Singletary closed the original Ju-C Bar location in Sandy Springs in December 2020, she said she’s eyeing expansion with a second location in Decatur.
Ju-C Bar joins a lineup of several other food and beverage concepts inside Krog Street Market including Superica, Ticonderoga Club, Varuni Napoli, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Little Tart Bake Shop and Recess, which also offers a health-focused menu.
In addition, chef Todd Richards recently turned his Richards’ Southern Fried into Soul: Food and Culture, and Indulge Gourmet Popcorn is slated to open this spring.
Ju-C Bar currently offers online ordering and to-go service, and plans to add delivery and curbside pickup options in the coming weeks.
Hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.
99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-5593, ju-cbar.com/
