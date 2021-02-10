Ju-C Bar now open at Krog Street Market for smoothies, juices and wraps

Singletary, who previously helped develop menus for several metro Atlanta restaurants, said she was inspired by her own pescatarian lifestyle to offer healthy options for patrons.

“Everything is fresh to order, nothing is premade,” she said. “We wanted to create a menu for people who want to eat healthy but still want food that’s full of flavor.”

Though Singletary closed the original Ju-C Bar location in Sandy Springs in December 2020, she said she’s eyeing expansion with a second location in Decatur.

Ju-C Bar joins a lineup of several other food and beverage concepts inside Krog Street Market including Superica, Ticonderoga Club, Varuni Napoli, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Little Tart Bake Shop and Recess, which also offers a health-focused menu.

In addition, chef Todd Richards recently turned his Richards’ Southern Fried into Soul: Food and Culture, and Indulge Gourmet Popcorn is slated to open this spring.

Ju-C Bar currently offers online ordering and to-go service, and plans to add delivery and curbside pickup options in the coming weeks.

Hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-5593, ju-cbar.com/

