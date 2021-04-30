Honeysuckle Gelato opens in Fayetteville development Trilith and more dining news from the week

Atlanta-based Honeysuckle Gelato opens today at the Trilith mixed-use development in Fayetteville, with a grand opening celebration offering from gelato from 7-9 p.m.
Founded in 2011 by Khatera Ballard, Wes Jones and Jackson Smith, the gelato food truck-turned-shop serves baked goods and gelato cakes in addition to its rotating gelato offerings. serve Italian-style ice cream with a Southern spin, in addition to baked goods and gelato cakes. In the coming months, Honeysuckle will aso offer beer, wine and boozy milkshakes.
The Trilith shop will join the original Honeysuckle brick-and-mortar location at Ponce City Market, as well as a retail “test kitchen” at the Lee + White development in the West End neighborhood.
In mid-May, look for Georgia-based Amici Italian Cafe to open at Trilith. The restaurant, which serves a variety of pizzas, salads, sandwiches and pastas, has several existing locations throughout Georgia and South Carolina, as well as two set to open in the coming months in Midtown and Athens.
Honeysuckle and Amici will join Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar and Hop City at Trilith Town Centre. Other food and beverage concepts slated to open at Trilith include Braise, Trilith Food Hall, Pancake Social and Woodstone Bakery & Cafe.
Formerly known as Pinewood Forest, Trilith is a 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use development that, once complete, will include nearly 1,400 homes. Trilith is located across from Trilith Studios, where the Marvel Avengers movies are filmed.
Atlanta restaurant Cafe Hot Wings, which serves a variety of sandwiches and burgers, has plans to open a second location at 3463 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road later this year, What Now Atlanta reports. In other Suwanee news, Nido Coffee Roasters is slated to open in August at 2780 W. Village Drive.
Gourmet market Savi Provisions opened its ninth location at AMLI Lenox at 3478 Lakeside Drive in Atlanta. The store will offer a self-pour beer tap wall with 14 beer options, 16 wine options and a variety of spirits, as well as a variety of groceries and grab-and-go meals. The space features a large outdoor patio as well as inside seating.
Vivek Patel is the franchisee for the Lenox location of Savi, which was founded in 2009 by Paul Nair.
Portuguese-influenced restaurant Tribos Peri Peri is set to open in May at 3645 Club Drive, What Now Atlanta reports.
