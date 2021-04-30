Honeysuckle Gelato opens in Fayetteville development Trilith and more dining news from the week

Formerly known as Pinewood Forest, Trilith is a 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use development that, once complete, will include nearly 1,400 homes. Trilith is located across from Trilith Studios, where the Marvel Avengers movies are filmed.

Atlanta restaurant Cafe Hot Wings, which serves a variety of sandwiches and burgers, has plans to open a second location at 3463 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road later this year, What Now Atlanta reports. In other Suwanee news, Nido Coffee Roasters is slated to open in August at 2780 W. Village Drive.

Gourmet market Savi Provisions opened its ninth location at AMLI Lenox at 3478 Lakeside Drive in Atlanta. The store will offer a self-pour beer tap wall with 14 beer options, 16 wine options and a variety of spirits, as well as a variety of groceries and grab-and-go meals. The space features a large outdoor patio as well as inside seating.

Vivek Patel is the franchisee for the Lenox location of Savi, which was founded in 2009 by Paul Nair.

Portuguese-influenced restaurant Tribos Peri Peri is set to open in May at 3645 Club Drive, What Now Atlanta reports.

