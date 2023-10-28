Boys Football Roundup – October 27, 2023

Adairsville finally found a way to top Bremen 28-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Blue Devils with a 14-7 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Adairsville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Bremen.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Last season, Adairsville and Bremen faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Bremen High School.

Recently on Oct. 19, Adairsville squared off with Chickamauga Gordon Lee in a football game.

Adel Cook claims tight victory against Fitzgerald

Adel Cook posted a narrow 14-7 win over Fitzgerald in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Hornets registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Hurricanes.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Adel Cook and Fitzgerald locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Hornets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Adel Cook faced off against Nashville Berrien and Fitzgerald took on Hazlehurst Jeff Davis on Oct. 13 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

Albany Westover crushes Columbus Shaw

Albany Westover handled Columbus Shaw 38-10 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory at Columbus Shaw High on Oct. 27.

Last season, Albany Westover and Columbus Shaw squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Albany Westover High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Columbus Shaw faced off against Columbus Hardaway and Albany Westover took on Columbus Hardaway on Oct. 13 at Columbus Hardaway High School.

Americus Southland grinds out close victory over Chula Tiftarea

Americus Southland finally found a way to top Chula Tiftarea 28-22 at Americus Southland Academy High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Americus Southland faced off against Thomasville Brookwood School and Chula Tiftarea took on Albany Deerfield-Windsor on Oct. 13 at Albany Deerfield-Windsor School.

Americus Sumter high school South holds off Sylvester Worth County

Americus Sumter high school South topped Sylvester Worth County 39-34 in a tough tilt on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

Americus Sumter high school South opened with a 16-7 advantage over Sylvester Worth County through the first quarter.

The Rams didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 22-14 at the intermission.

Americus Sumter high school South jumped to a 32-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Panthers prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Americus Sumter High School South faced off against Eastman Dodge County.

Atlanta Druid Hills survives for narrow win over Atlanta Lakeside

Atlanta Druid Hills finally found a way to top Atlanta Lakeside 17-15 at Atlanta Druid Hills High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Atlanta Druid Hills jumped in front of Atlanta Lakeside 17-15 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Atlanta Marist defense stifles Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

Defense dominated as Atlanta Marist pitched a 17-0 shutout of Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Atlanta Marist faced off against North Atlanta and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic took on Dunwoody on Oct. 13 at Dunwoody High School.

Atlanta Mays defense stifles College Park Banneker

Atlanta Mays’ defense throttled College Park Banneker, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, College Park Banneker faced off against Lithia Springs and Atlanta Mays took on Villa Rica on Oct. 13 at Villa Rica High School.

Atlanta Midtown posts win at Stone Mountain’s expense

Atlanta Midtown knocked off Stone Mountain 21-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Stone Mountain faced off against McDonough.

Atlanta The Howard sprints past Dexter West Laurens

Atlanta The Howard knocked off Dexter West Laurens 35-21 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The last time Atlanta The Howard and Dexter West Laurens played in a 31-7 game on Oct. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dexter West Laurens faced off against Griffin Spalding and Atlanta The Howard took on Griffin on Oct. 19 at Atlanta The Howard School.

Atlanta Therrell dominates Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian

Atlanta Therrell raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-9 win over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Atlanta Therrell moved in front of Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a giant 20-3 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Atlanta Therrell thundered to a 27-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian faced off against Social Circle and Atlanta Therrell took on KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on Oct. 13 at Atlanta Therrell High School.

Atlanta Westlake overwhelms Sharpsburg East Coweta

Atlanta Westlake dominated from start to finish in an imposing 28-7 win over Sharpsburg East Coweta during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Westlake a 7-0 lead over Sharpsburg East Coweta.

The Lions’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Atlanta Westlake and Sharpsburg East Coweta squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Sharpsburg East Coweta High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Sharpsburg East Coweta faced off against Smyrna Campbell.

Atlanta Woodward Academy delivers statement win over Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill

Atlanta Woodward Academy’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill 38-8 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Recently on Oct. 13, Atlanta Woodward Academy squared off with Conyers Rockdale County in a football game.

North Atlanta shuts out Austell South Cobb

Defense dominated as North Atlanta pitched a 49-0 shutout of Austell South Cobb in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Last season, North Atlanta and Austell South Cobb faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Austell South Cobb High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, North Atlanta faced off against Atlanta Marist and Austell South Cobb took on Atlanta Marist on Oct. 13 at Austell South Cobb High School.

South Atlanta overcomes Atlanta Washington in seat-squirming affair

South Atlanta topped Atlanta Washington 12-10 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at South Atlanta High on Oct. 27.

Last season, South Atlanta and Atlanta Washington squared off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Atlanta Washington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, South Atlanta faced off against Atlanta B.E.S.T.

Augusta Aquinas barely beats Greensboro Greene County

Augusta Aquinas finally found a way to top Greensboro Greene County 14-10 at Augusta Aquinas High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Augusta Aquinas darted ahead over Greensboro Greene County when the final quarter began 12-7.

The Irish maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 3-2 in the final quarter.

Bainbridge shuts out Columbus Hardaway

A suffocating defense helped Bainbridge handle Columbus Hardaway 42-0 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Last season, Bainbridge and Columbus Hardaway faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Bainbridge High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Columbus Hardaway faced off against Columbus Shaw and Bainbridge took on Columbus Shaw on Oct. 13 at Bainbridge High School.

Baxley Appling County defense stifles Reidsville Tattnall County

Defense dominated as Baxley Appling County pitched a 31-0 shutout of Reidsville Tattnall County for a Georgia high school football victory at Reidsville Tattnall County High on Oct. 27.

The last time Baxley Appling County and Reidsville Tattnall County played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Baxley Appling County faced off against Savannah Windsor Forest.

Blackshear Pierce County rides to cruise-control win over Vidalia

Blackshear Pierce County earned a convincing 35-7 win over Vidalia in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Blackshear Pierce County a 14-7 lead over Vidalia.

The Bears registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Blackshear Pierce County and Vidalia squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Vidalia High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Lyons Toombs County.

Blairsville Union County earns solid win over Athens

Blairsville Union County pushed past Athens for a 35-21 win for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Blairsville Union County opened with a 14-7 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Blairsville Union County and Athens each scored in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Blairsville Union County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Athens Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Blairsville Union County faced off against Lilburn Providence Christian and Athens took on Roswell Fellowship Christian on Oct. 13 at Athens Academy.

Bogart North Oconee scores early, pulls away from Gainesville East Hall

Bogart North Oconee took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Gainesville East Hall 70-15 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville East Hall faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bogart North Oconee faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian races in front to defeat Monticello Jasper County

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian broke to an early lead and topped Monticello Jasper County 56-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Monticello Jasper County through the first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 42-13 halftime margin at the Hurricanes’ expense.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian thundered to a 49-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Monticello Jasper County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High School.

Brunswick bests Evans

Brunswick controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-7 win against Evans on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a close 21-7 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Brunswick pulled to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Evans faced off against Springfield Effingham County.

Buford shuts out Lawrenceville Mountain View

Defense dominated as Buford pitched a 51-0 shutout of Lawrenceville Mountain View in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Last season, Buford and Lawrenceville Mountain View squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Buford faced off against Hoschton Mill Creek and Lawrenceville Mountain View took on Suwanee Collins Hill on Oct. 13 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

Buford Lanier’s initial push dashes Snellville Shiloh’s hopes

After jumping in front early, Buford Lanier held off Snellville Shiloh squad for a 30-28 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Last season, Snellville Shiloh and Buford Lanier squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Buford Lanier High School.

Canton Sequoyah scores early, pulls away from Acworth Allatoona

Canton Sequoyah controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 35-17 victory over Acworth Allatoona for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Canton Sequoyah roared in front of Acworth Allatoona 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chiefs’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Buccaneers at halftime.

Acworth Allatoona drew within 28-10 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 35-17.

Last season, Acworth Allatoona and Canton Sequoyah faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canton Sequoyah faced off against Canton Creekview.

Carrollton crushes Smyrna Campbell

Carrollton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-7 win over Smyrna Campbell in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Carrollton jumped in front of Smyrna Campbell 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened a lopsided 49-7 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Carrollton jumped to a 56-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Carrollton and Smyrna Campbell played in a 52-7 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Smyrna Campbell faced off against Sharpsburg East Coweta and Carrollton took on Mableton Pebblebrook on Oct. 13 at Carrollton High School.

Carrollton Central dominates Tunnel Hill Northwest

Carrollton Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-20 win over Tunnel Hill Northwest on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Carrollton Central opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tunnel Hill Northwest through the first quarter.

The Lions opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Bruins at halftime.

Carrollton Central jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bruins enjoyed a 13-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Carrollton Central and Tunnel Hill Northwest played in a 35-17 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Carrollton Central faced off against Dalton Southeast Whitfield County.

Dalton takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Cartersville

Cartersville seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 42-21 over Dalton in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

Dalton started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Cartersville at the end of the first quarter.

The Catamounts had a 21-14 edge on the Hurricanes at the beginning of the third quarter.

Cartersville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-21 lead over Dalton.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cartersville and Dalton squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Dalton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Cartersville faced off against Cartersville Woodland and Dalton took on White Cass on Oct. 13 at Dalton High School.

Cedartown shuts out Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Cedartown’s defense throttled Dalton Southeast Whitfield County, resulting in a 49-0 shutout during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

Last season, Cedartown and Dalton Southeast Whitfield County squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cedartown High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off against Carrollton Central.

Cochran Bleckley County squeezes past Swainsboro

Cochran Bleckley County posted a narrow 21-20 win over Swainsboro on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

Recently on Oct. 13, Swainsboro squared off with Dublin East Laurens in a football game.

Columbus Carver allows no points against Albany Dougherty

Defense dominated as Columbus Carver pitched a 30-0 shutout of Albany Dougherty in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Last season, Columbus Carver and Albany Dougherty squared off on Oct. 27, 2022 at Columbus Carver High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Albany Dougherty faced off against Albany Monroe and Columbus Carver took on Albany Monroe on Oct. 19 at Columbus Carver High School.

Columbus Northside slips past Peachtree City Mcintosh

Columbus Northside finally found a way to top Peachtree City Mcintosh 7-3 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

Columbus Northside opened with a 7-3 advantage over Peachtree City Mcintosh through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Patriots and the Chiefs were both scoreless.

The last time Columbus Northside and Peachtree City Mcintosh played in a 57-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Peachtree City Mcintosh faced off against Riverdale Drew.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli shuts out Newnan Heritage

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli’s defense throttled Newnan Heritage, resulting in a 21-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Newnan Heritage on Oct. 27.

The last time Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli and Newnan Heritage played in a 56-17 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Newnan Heritage faced off against Perry The Westfield and Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli took on Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian on Oct. 13 at Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli High School.

Commerce escapes close call with Tiger Rabun County

Commerce topped Tiger Rabun County 23-17 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Last season, Tiger Rabun County and Commerce faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Tiger Rabun County High School.

Recently on Oct. 13, Commerce squared off with Athens Christian in a football game.

Cordele Crisp County overwhelms Thomasville

Cordele Crisp County dismissed Thomasville by a 61-22 count at Cordele Crisp County High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Cordele Crisp County opened with a 13-0 advantage over Thomasville through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Thomasville didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 54-14 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Cougars 8-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Thomasville and Cordele Crisp County squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Thomasville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cordele Crisp County faced off against Columbus Carver and Thomasville took on Columbus on Oct. 13 at Columbus High School.

Covington Eastside delivers statement win over Winder-Barrow

Covington Eastside rolled past Winder-Barrow for a comfortable 56-3 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Bulldoggs’ expense.

Covington Eastside steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-3 edge.

The last time Covington Eastside and Winder-Barrow played in a 30-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Covington Eastside faced off against Athens Clarke Central.

Cumming West Forsyth dominates Cumming Forsyth Central in convincing showing

Cumming West Forsyth rolled past Cumming Forsyth Central for a comfortable 37-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The Wolverines fought to a 23-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Wolverines got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Cumming West Forsyth and Cumming Forsyth Central faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Cumming Forsyth Central faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Cumming West Forsyth took on Milton on Oct. 19 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

Dacula Hebron Christian allows no points against Hartwell Hart County

Defense dominated as Dacula Hebron Christian pitched a 27-0 shutout of Hartwell Hart County for a Georgia high school football victory at Hartwell Hart County High on Oct. 27.

Dacula Hebron Christian opened with a 13-0 advantage over Hartwell Hart County through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Dacula Hebron Christian jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Hartwell Hart County and Dacula Hebron Christian played in a 48-27 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County earns solid win over Dawsonville Dawson County

Dahlonega Lumpkin County collected a solid win over Dawsonville Dawson County in a 34-23 verdict on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County opened with a 17-10 advantage over Dawsonville Dawson County through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-13 edge.

The last time Dawsonville Dawson County and Dahlonega Lumpkin County played in a 38-10 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dawsonville Dawson County faced off against Peachtree Corners Wesleyan.

Dallas East Paulding takes down Douglasville New Manchester

Dallas East Paulding earned a convincing 38-14 win over Douglasville New Manchester in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Dallas North Paulding bests Powder Springs Hillgrove

Dallas North Paulding’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Powder Springs Hillgrove 47-21 on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

Last season, Dallas North Paulding and Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

Recently on Oct. 13, Dallas North Paulding squared off with Kennesaw Harrison in a football game.

Dallas Paulding County shuts out Douglasville Alexander

Defense dominated as Dallas Paulding County pitched a 42-0 shutout of Douglasville Alexander in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Dalton Christian Heritage outlasts Carrollton Mt. Zion in classic clash

Dalton Christian Heritage edged Carrollton Mt. Zion in a 35-28 extra time thriller in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The last time Carrollton Mt Zion and Dalton Christian Heritage played in a 33-10 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 13, Dalton Christian Heritage squared off with Bowdon in a football game.

Dalton Coahulla Creek tops Lafayette

Dalton Coahulla Creek dismissed Lafayette by a 48-9 count in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Colts opened a colossal 21-3 gap over the Ramblers at halftime.

Dalton Coahulla Creek jumped to a 27-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Colts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

Last season, Dalton Coahulla Creek and Lafayette faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Lafayette High School.

Danielsville Madison County dominates Loganville Walnut Grove

Danielsville Madison County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Loganville Walnut Grove from start to finish for a 56-14 victory on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

The last time Loganville Walnut Grove and Danielsville Madison County played in a 25-22 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Loganville Walnut Grove faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Danielsville Madison County took on Athens Cedar Shoals on Oct. 13 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

Decatur exhales after close call with Chamblee Charter

Decatur topped Chamblee Charter 36-34 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Douglas Coffee scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Evans Greenbrier

Douglas Coffee rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 56-7 win over Evans Greenbrier in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Douglas Coffee jumped in front of Evans Greenbrier 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Douglas Coffee roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Douglas Coffee and Evans Greenbrier squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Evans Greenbrier High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Douglas Coffee faced off against Statesboro.

Resolve: Douglasville Chapel Hill comes from behind to topple Lithia Springs

Douglasville Chapel Hill overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 28-8 win against Lithia Springs for a Georgia high school football victory at Lithia Springs High on Oct. 27.

Lithia Springs showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over Douglasville Chapel Hill as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 14-8 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Douglasville Chapel Hill steamrolled to a 28-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Lithia Springs and Douglasville Chapel Hill played in a 32-9 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lithia Springs faced off against College Park Banneker and Douglasville Chapel Hill took on East Point Tri-Cities on Oct. 13 at East Point Tri-Cities High School.

Douglasville Douglas County overpowers Newnan in thorough fashion

Douglasville Douglas County dismissed Newnan by a 41-7 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Dublin shuts out Dublin East Laurens

A suffocating defense helped Dublin handle Dublin East Laurens 63-0 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

Last season, Dublin and Dublin East Laurens squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Dublin East Laurens High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dublin faced off against Vienna Dooly County and Dublin East Laurens took on Swainsboro on Oct. 13 at Swainsboro High School.

Elberton Elbert County allows no points against Athens Christian

Defense dominated as Elberton Elbert County pitched a 42-0 shutout of Athens Christian in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

Elberton Elbert County opened with a 28-0 advantage over Athens Christian through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Elberton Elbert County steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Elberton Elbert County and Athens Christian squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Athens Christian School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Athens Christian faced off against Commerce.

Fairburn Creekside tacks win on East Point Tri-Cities

Fairburn Creekside raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-6 win over East Point Tri-Cities in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Last season, Fairburn Creekside and East Point Tri-Cities squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at East Point Tri-Cities High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, East Point Tri-Cities faced off against Douglasville Chapel Hill.

Fairburn Langston Hughes’ speedy start jolts Douglasville South Paulding

Fairburn Langston Hughes scored early and often in a 42-10 win over Douglasville South Paulding in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Fairburn Langston Hughes opened with a 14-3 advantage over Douglasville South Paulding through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Panthers and the Spartans were both scoreless.

Fairburn Langston Hughes pulled to a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Fairburn Langston Hughes and Douglasville South Paulding faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Douglasville South Paulding High School.

Fayetteville Fayette County earns solid win over LaGrange

Fayetteville Fayette County eventually beat LaGrange 66-48 on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Oct. 19, Fayetteville Fayette County squared off with LaGrange Troup County in a football game.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill routs Atlanta North Clayton

Fayetteville Starrs Mill dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-6 win over Atlanta North Clayton for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The Panthers’ offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Panthers held on with a 20-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Fayetteville Whitewater shuts out Riverdale

Defense dominated as Fayetteville Whitewater pitched a 56-0 shutout of Riverdale at Riverdale High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Fort Valley Peach County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Zebulon Pike County

Fort Valley Peach County scored early and often in a 46-10 win over Zebulon Pike County on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

Recently on Oct. 13, Fort Valley Peach County squared off with Forsyth Mary Persons in a football game.

Franklin Heard County posts win at Temple’s expense

Franklin Heard County knocked off Temple 43-29 at Franklin Heard County High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Franklin Heard County opened with a 7-6 advantage over Temple through the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 29-22 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 36-29.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Franklin Heard County and Temple played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 13, Temple squared off with Barnesville Lamar County in a football game.

Gainesville East Forsyth rides to cruise-control win over Gainesville Chestatee

Gainesville East Forsyth controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-20 win against Gainesville Chestatee on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Gainesville Chestatee and Gainesville East Forsyth squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville Chestatee took on Gainesville North Hall on Oct. 13 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

Gainesville Johnson defeats Clarkston

Gainesville Johnson handled Clarkston 35-6 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Last season, Clarkston and Gainesville Johnson squared off on Oct. 27, 2022 at Clarkston High School.

Recently on Oct. 13, Gainesville Johnson squared off with Hiawassee Towns County in a football game.

Griffin Spalding claims tight victory against Perry

Griffin Spalding posted a narrow 31-22 win over Perry in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Griffin Spalding moved in front of Perry 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Perry came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Griffin Spalding 7-6.

The Jaguars rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Panthers 25-15 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Perry and Griffin Spalding faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Perry High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Griffin Spalding faced off against Dexter West Laurens and Perry took on Milledgeville Baldwin on Oct. 13 at Perry High School.

Guyton South Effingham defeats Grovetown

Guyton South Effingham controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-14 win against Grovetown for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Guyton South Effingham faced off against Evans Lakeside.

Hahira Valwood routs Albany Deerfield-Windsor

Hahira Valwood left no doubt on Friday, controlling Albany Deerfield-Windsor from start to finish for a 52-6 victory during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

Last season, Albany Deerfield-Windsor and Hahira Valwood squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Albany Deerfield-Windsor School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hahira Valwood faced off against Dawson Terrell and Albany Deerfield-Windsor took on Chula Tiftarea on Oct. 13 at Albany Deerfield-Windsor School.

Hampton Dutchtown allows no points against McDonough Eagles Landing

A suffocating defense helped Hampton Dutchtown handle McDonough Eagles Landing 41-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hampton Dutchtown faced off against Gray Jones County.

Hampton Lovejoy shuts out Forest Park

Hampton Lovejoy’s defense throttled Forest Park, resulting in a 55-0 shutout during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

Hephzibah defense stifles Augusta ARC

Defense dominated as Hephzibah pitched a 29-0 shutout of Augusta ARC on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hephzibah faced off against Madison Morgan County and Augusta ARC took on Harlem on Oct. 13 at Augusta ARC.

Hinesville Liberty County tacks win on Savannah Beach

Hinesville Liberty County controlled the action to earn an impressive 43-21 win against Savannah Beach in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Hiram allows no points against Cartersville Woodland

A suffocating defense helped Hiram handle Cartersville Woodland 27-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Hiram opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cartersville Woodland through the first quarter.

The Hornets’ offense steamrolled in front for a 20-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Hiram thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Cartersville Woodland faced off against Cartersville and Hiram took on Cartersville on Oct. 13 at Cartersville High School.

Hogansville Callaway overwhelms Atlanta McNair

Hogansville Callaway raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-12 win over Atlanta McNair in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Recently on Oct. 13, Atlanta McNair squared off with Stone Mountain Redan in a football game.

Homerville Clinch County tacks win on Folkston Charlton County

Homerville Clinch County recorded a big victory over Folkston Charlton County 31-6 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Homerville Clinch County a 14-0 lead over Folkston Charlton County.

The Indians showed some mettle by fighting back to a 17-6 halftime margin.

Homerville Clinch County breathed fire to a 24-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Folkston Charlton County and Homerville Clinch County played in a 33-28 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Homerville Clinch County faced off against Ashburn Turner County and Folkston Charlton County took on Pearson Atkinson County on Oct. 13 at Folkston Charlton County High School.

Hoschton Mill Creek shuts out Dacula

Hoschton Mill Creek’s defense throttled Dacula, resulting in a 41-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Dacula High on Oct. 27.

Hoschton Mill Creek opened with a 3-0 advantage over Dacula through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Hoschton Mill Creek breathed fire to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Hoschton Mill Creek and Dacula played in a 45-0 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dacula faced off against Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Hoschton Mill Creek took on Buford on Oct. 13 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

Irwinton Wilkinson County survives for narrow win over Sparta Hancock Central

Irwinton Wilkinson County finally found a way to top Sparta Hancock Central 14-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Jackson outlasts Villa Rica to earn OT victory

Jackson took full advantage of overtime to defeat Villa Rica 32-26 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Red Devils and the Wildcats locked in a 26-26 stalemate.

Jackson got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Jackson faced off against Thomaston Upson-Lee and Villa Rica took on Atlanta Mays on Oct. 13 at Villa Rica High School.

Jasper Pickens County escapes Cleveland White County in thin win

Jasper Pickens County posted a narrow 39-37 win over Cleveland White County during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.

The Dragons’ offense darted in front for a 27-19 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Warriors managed a 12-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Jasper Pickens County and Cleveland White County played in a 48-28 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cleveland White County faced off against Oakwood West Hall and Jasper Pickens County took on Ellijay Gilmer on Oct. 13 at Ellijay Gilmer High School.

Jefferson defense stifles Conyers Heritage

A suffocating defense helped Jefferson handle Conyers Heritage 42-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-0 lead over Conyers Heritage.

The Dragons’ offense charged in front for a 35-0 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Jefferson and Conyers Heritage squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Conyers Heritage High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Jefferson faced off against Flowery Branch.

Jesup Wayne County delivers statement win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Jesup Wayne County earned a convincing 35-10 win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Jesup Wayne County darted in front of Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Yellowjackets.

Jesup Wayne County roared to a 28-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Jesup Wayne County faced off against Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch took on Savannah Benedictine Military on Oct. 13 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High School.

Kennesaw North Cobb defeats Canton Cherokee

Kennesaw North Cobb earned a convincing 41-20 win over Canton Cherokee in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Kennesaw North Cobb a 14-7 lead over Canton Cherokee.

Kennesaw North Cobb registered a 27-13 advantage at intermission over Canton Cherokee.

Kennesaw North Cobb steamrolled to a 34-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Kennesaw North Cobb and Canton Cherokee each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb and Canton Cherokee faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Canton Cherokee High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Marietta Wheeler and Canton Cherokee took on Marietta Osborne on Oct. 13 at Marietta Osborne High School.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian shuts out Atlanta B.E.S.T

Defense dominated as Kennesaw North Cobb Christian pitched a 24-0 shutout of Atlanta B.E.S.T in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at Atlanta B.E.S.T’s expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Atlanta B.E.S.T were both scoreless.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Atlanta B.E.S.T played in a 21-2 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian faced off against South Atlanta and Atlanta B.E.S.T took on South Atlanta on Oct. 19 at Atlanta B.E.S.T Academy.

LaGrange Troup County denies Sharpsburg Trinity Christian’s challenge

LaGrange Troup County collected a solid win over Sharpsburg Trinity Christian in a 28-14 verdict on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

The Tigers registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers and the Lions each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 19, LaGrange Troup County squared off with Fayetteville Fayette County in a football game.

Lakeland Lanier County darts by Pearson Atkinson County

Lakeland Lanier County scored early and often to roll over Pearson Atkinson County 56-13 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The last time Lakeland Lanier County and Pearson Atkinson County played in a 34-7 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 13, Pearson Atkinson County squared off with Folkston Charlton County in a football game.

Resolve: Lilburn Berkmar comes from behind to topple Buford Seckinger

Lilburn Berkmar overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 34-17 win over Buford Seckinger on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Lilburn Berkmar and Buford Seckinger faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Lilburn Berkmar High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Buford Seckinger faced off against Duluth and Lilburn Berkmar took on Norcross on Oct. 13 at Norcross High School.

Lilburn Providence Christian tops Commerce East Jackson

Lilburn Providence Christian handled Commerce East Jackson 54-27 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Last season, Commerce East Jackson and Lilburn Providence Christian faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Lilburn Providence Christian Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lilburn Providence Christian faced off against Blairsville Union County.

Lincolnton Lincoln County defense stifles Warrenton Warren County

A suffocating defense helped Lincolnton Lincoln County handle Warrenton Warren County 27-0 at Lincolnton Lincoln County High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain thwarts Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.’s quest

Lithonia Arabia Mountain collected a solid win over Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. in a 21-6 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. faced off against Tucker.

Locust Grove Luella slips past McDonough

Locust Grove Luella posted a narrow 30-28 win over McDonough in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, McDonough faced off against Stone Mountain.

Loganville grinds out close victory over Flowery Branch

Loganville topped Flowery Branch 32-28 in a tough tilt on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Flowery Branch, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Loganville through the end of the first quarter.

The Red Devils kept an 18-14 intermission margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Loganville and Flowery Branch each scored in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Flowery Branch squared off with Jefferson in a football game.

Loganville Grayson routs Lawrenceville Archer

Loganville Grayson controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-14 win against Lawrenceville Archer during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

Last season, Loganville Grayson and Lawrenceville Archer squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Loganville Grayson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Lilburn Parkview.

Lyons Toombs County allows no points against Savannah Windsor Forest

Lyons Toombs County’s defense throttled Savannah Windsor Forest, resulting in a 48-0 shutout on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Blackshear Pierce County and Savannah Windsor Forest took on Baxley Appling County on Oct. 13 at Baxley Appling County High School.

Mableton Whitefield outlasts Atlanta Mt. Vernon in multi-OT classic

It took overtime, but Mableton Whitefield finally beat Atlanta Mt. Vernon 45-44 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

The last time Mableton Whitefield and Atlanta Mt Vernon played in a 59-41 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Macon Northeast shuts out Columbus Jordan

A suffocating defense helped Macon Northeast handle Columbus Jordan 49-0 on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Macon Southwest outlasts Macon The Academy for Classical Education to earn OT victory

Macon Southwest topped Macon The Academy for Classical Education in a 52-51 overtime thriller for a Georgia high school football victory at Macon Southwest High on Oct. 27.

Last season, Macon The Academy for Classical Education and Macon Southwest faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Macon The Academy for Classical Education.

Recently on Oct. 19, Macon Southwest squared off with Columbus Kendrick in a football game.

Macon Westside carves slim margin over Milledgeville Baldwin

Macon Westside finally found a way to top Milledgeville Baldwin 26-22 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

The Seminoles opened a slim 20-8 gap over the Braves at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Seminoles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-6 in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Milledgeville Baldwin squared off with Perry in a football game.

Madison Morgan County takes down Augusta Cross Creek

Madison Morgan County rolled past Augusta Cross Creek for a comfortable 51-6 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Madison Morgan County High on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Madison Morgan County faced off against Hephzibah and Augusta Cross Creek took on Conyers Salem on Oct. 13 at Augusta Cross Creek High School.

Super start fuels Marietta’s victory over Kennesaw Harrison

Marietta collected a 36-28 victory over Kennesaw Harrison for a Georgia high school football victory at Kennesaw Harrison High on Oct. 27.

Last season, Marietta and Kennesaw Harrison squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kennesaw Harrison faced off against Dallas North Paulding and Marietta took on Powder Springs McEachern on Oct. 13 at Marietta High School.

Marietta Pope shuts out Johns Creek

Defense dominated as Marietta Pope pitched a 38-0 shutout of Johns Creek at Marietta Pope High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Marietta Pope a 10-0 lead over Johns Creek.

The Greyhounds registered a 17-0 advantage at intermission over the Gladiators.

Marietta Pope thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Marietta Pope faced off against Roswell and Johns Creek took on Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic on Oct. 13 at Johns Creek High School.

Marietta Sprayberry darts past Marietta Lassiter with early burst

Marietta Sprayberry left no doubt in recording a 53-13 win over Marietta Lassiter in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Marietta Sprayberry moved in front of Marietta Lassiter 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 25-0 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Marietta Sprayberry breathed fire to a 32-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

The last time Marietta Sprayberry and Marietta Lassiter played in a 63-10 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Marietta Lassiter faced off against Alpharetta and Marietta Sprayberry took on Roswell on Oct. 19 at Marietta Sprayberry High School.

Marietta Walker defense stifles Flowery Branch Lanier Christian

Defense dominated as Marietta Walker pitched a 31-0 shutout of Flowery Branch Lanier Christian in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 27.

Marietta Walton allows no points against Marietta Osborne

Marietta Walton’s defense throttled Marietta Osborne, resulting in a 35-0 shutout on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Marietta Walton darted in front of Marietta Osborne 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened a lopsided 35-0 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Marietta Walton and Marietta Osborne played in a 45-0 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Marietta Walton faced off against Kennesaw Mountain and Marietta Osborne took on Canton Cherokee on Oct. 13 at Marietta Osborne High School.

Marietta Wheeler exhales after close call with Kennesaw Mountain

Marietta Wheeler posted a narrow 36-29 win over Kennesaw Mountain in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Kennesaw Mountain, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Marietta Wheeler through the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 22-15 margin over the Wildcats at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Marietta Wheeler and Kennesaw Mountain locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Kennesaw Mountain and Marietta Wheeler squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Marietta Wheeler High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kennesaw Mountain faced off against Marietta Walton and Marietta Wheeler took on Kennesaw North Cobb on Oct. 13 at Marietta Wheeler High School.

Millen Jenkins County overwhelms Twin City Emanuel County Institute

Millen Jenkins County controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Twin City Emanuel County Institute in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The Eagles fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Twin City Emanuel County Institute squared off with Portal in a football game.

Milton allows no points against Alpharetta Denmark

A suffocating defense helped Milton handle Alpharetta Denmark 48-0 on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Milton faced off against Cumming West Forsyth and Alpharetta Denmark took on Cumming South Forsyth on Oct. 13 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.

Monroe Area defense stifles Carnesville Franklin County

Monroe Area’s defense throttled Carnesville Franklin County, resulting in a 35-0 shutout on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Monroe Area opened with a 14-0 advantage over Carnesville Franklin County through the first quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Monroe Area and Carnesville Franklin County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Monroe Area High School.

Monticello Aucilla Christian tops Woodbury Flint River

Monticello Aucilla Christian dismissed Woodbury Flint River by a 31-7 count in Florida high school football on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Woodbury Flint River faced off against Milner Rock Springs Christian.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central overwhelms Winder Apalachee

Mt. Airy Habersham Central earned a convincing 42-15 win over Winder Apalachee at Winder Apalachee High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Winder Apalachee through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central thundered to a 42-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats outpointed the Raiders 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Mt Airy Habersham Central and Winder Apalachee played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Nashville Berrien allows no points against Eastman Dodge County

A suffocating defense helped Nashville Berrien handle Eastman Dodge County 28-0 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

The Rebels registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Both teams were shutout in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Nashville Berrien and Eastman Dodge County squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Eastman Dodge County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Nashville Berrien faced off against Adel Cook and Eastman Dodge County took on Americus Sumter High School South on Oct. 13 at Americus Sumter County High School South.

Norcross denies Suwanee Peachtree Ridge’s challenge

Norcross notched a win against Suwanee Peachtree Ridge 35-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a close 21-10 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-17.

The Blue Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Norcross and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Suwanee Peachtree Ridge High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Norcross faced off against Lilburn Berkmar and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge took on Suwanee North Gwinnett on Oct. 13 at Suwanee North Gwinnett High School.

Norman Park Colquitt County claims victory against Valdosta

Norman Park Colquitt County collected a solid win over Valdosta in a 44-28 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Norman Park Colquitt County a 3-0 lead over Valdosta.

The Packers opened a modest 24-10 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Norman Park Colquitt County stormed to a 37-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 16-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Norman Park Colquitt County and Valdosta faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Valdosta High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Norman Park Colquitt County faced off against Kingsland Camden County and Valdosta took on Richmond Hill on Oct. 13 at Richmond Hill High School.

Ocilla Irwin County’s early pace exhausts Blakely Early County

After jumping in front early, Ocilla Irwin County held off Blakely Early County squad for a 31-29 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Ocilla Irwin County opened with a 13-0 advantage over Blakely Early County through the first quarter.

The Bobcats stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 18-14.

Ocilla Irwin County darted to a 25-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats outpointed the Indians 15-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Blakely Early County faced off against Quitman Brooks County and Ocilla Irwin County took on Pelham on Oct. 13 at Pelham High School.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan overpowers Oakwood West Hall in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Oakwood West Hall which was overmatched by Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in this 49-21 verdict.

Last season, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan and Oakwood West Hall faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Oakwood West Hall faced off against Cleveland White County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan took on Dawsonville Dawson County on Oct. 13 at Dawsonville Dawson County High School.

Pembroke Bryan County delivers statement win over Savannah

Pembroke Bryan County rolled past Savannah for a comfortable 66-8 victory on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Savannah faced off against Metter and Pembroke Bryan County took on Sylvania Screven County on Oct. 13 at Pembroke Bryan County High School.

Portal allows no points against Darien Mcintosh

A suffocating defense helped Portal handle Darien Mcintosh 27-0 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

Recently on Oct. 13, Portal squared off with Twin City Emanuel County Institute in a football game.

Quitman Brooks County races in front to defeat Alma Bacon County

A swift early pace pushed Quitman Brooks County past Alma Bacon County Friday 35-7 at Quitman Brooks County High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Quitman Brooks County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Alma Bacon County through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Red Raiders at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Quitman Brooks County and Alma Bacon County played in a 49-0 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 13, Quitman Brooks County squared off with Blakely Early County in a football game.

Richmond Hill dominates Valdosta Lowndes in convincing showing

Richmond Hill handled Valdosta Lowndes 37-14 in an impressive showing on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

The Wildcats opened an enormous 22-0 gap over the Vikings at halftime.

Richmond Hill stormed to a 37-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Richmond Hill faced off against Valdosta and Valdosta Lowndes took on Fort Myers Dunbar on Oct. 13 at Valdosta Lowndes High School.

Ringgold claims victory against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Ringgold handed Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe a tough 34-17 loss for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Ringgold opened with a 13-10 advantage over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Ringgold and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School.

Ringgold Heritage barely beats Calhoun Sonoraville

Ringgold Heritage posted a narrow 22-19 win over Calhoun Sonoraville for a Georgia high school football victory at Calhoun Sonoraville High on Oct. 27.

Rochelle Wilcox County dominates Hawkinsville

Rochelle Wilcox County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Hawkinsville from start to finish for a 34-7 victory in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

The Patriots’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Rome darts by Canton Creekview

Rome earned a convincing 55-19 win over Canton Creekview in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Last season, Rome and Canton Creekview squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Rome High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canton Creekview faced off against Canton Sequoyah.

Roopville Holy Ground Baptist prevails over Powder Springs Praise

Roopville Holy Ground Baptist scored early and often to roll over Powder Springs Praise 42-8 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

The Stallions’ offense darted in front for a 20-8 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Stallions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Roopville Holy Ground Baptist faced off against McDonough Peoples Baptist.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic squeezes past Alpharetta

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic topped Alpharetta 27-21 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic faced off against Johns Creek and Alpharetta took on Marietta Lassiter on Oct. 13 at Alpharetta High School.

Roswell Fellowship Christian denies Homer Banks County’s challenge

Roswell Fellowship Christian eventually beat Homer Banks County 21-10 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Paladins fought to a 7-3 halftime margin at the Leopards’ expense.

Roswell Fellowship Christian moved to a 14-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 21-10.

Last season, Roswell Fellowship Christian and Homer Banks County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Roswell Fellowship Christian School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Roswell Fellowship Christian faced off against Athens.

Sandersville Washington County defense stifles Augusta Josey

Sandersville Washington County’s defense throttled Augusta Josey, resulting in a 62-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Savannah Bethesda holds off Beaufort Academy

Savannah Bethesda finally found a way to top Beaufort Academy 34-28 in South Carolina high school football action on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Savannah Bethesda an 8-7 lead over Beaufort Academy.

The Blazers registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Eagles narrowed the gap 21-14 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Savannah Bethesda faced off against Lexington Northside Christian.

Savannah Calvary Day allows no points against Ludowici Long County

A suffocating defense helped Savannah Calvary Day handle Ludowici Long County 35-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Ludowici Long County High on Oct. 27.

Savannah Calvary Day charged in front of Ludowici Long County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cavaliers’ offense stormed in front for a 28-0 lead over the Blue Tide at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Savannah Calvary Day and Ludowici Long County squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Savannah Calvary Day High School.

Savannah Christian allows no points against Garden City Groves

Defense dominated as Savannah Christian pitched a 56-0 shutout of Garden City Groves at Savannah Christian Prep High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Savannah Johnson defense stifles Savannah Country Day

Defense dominated as Savannah Johnson pitched a 30-0 shutout of Savannah Country Day during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

Last season, Savannah Country Day and Savannah Johnson faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Savannah Country Day School.

Social Circle escapes close call with Lexington Oglethorpe

Social Circle topped Lexington Oglethorpe 14-10 in a tough tilt at Social Circle High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lexington Oglethorpe, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Social Circle through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Patriots controlled the pace, taking a 10-0 lead into intermission.

Lexington Oglethorpe had a 10-7 edge on Social Circle at the beginning of the final quarter.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Redskins were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Social Circle and Lexington Oglethorpe played in a 48-12 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 13, Social Circle squared off with Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian in a football game.

Springfield Effingham County survives for narrow win over Evans Lakeside

Springfield Effingham County finally found a way to top Evans Lakeside 36-31 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Springfield Effingham County faced off against Evans and Evans Lakeside took on Guyton South Effingham on Oct. 13 at Evans Lakeside High School.

Statesboro Bulloch sets early tone to dominate Savannah St. Andrew’s

Statesboro Bulloch left no doubt in recording a 41-7 win over Savannah St. Andrew’s in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Statesboro Bulloch opened with a 13-0 advantage over Savannah St. Andrew’s through the first quarter.

The Gators’ offense steamrolled in front for a 27-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Statesboro Bulloch thundered to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Savannah St. Andrew’s and Statesboro Bulloch faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Savannah St. Andrew’s High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Statesboro Bulloch faced off against Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy.

Summerville Chattooga holds off Rome Coosa

Summerville Chattooga finally found a way to top Rome Coosa 16-10 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Rome Coosa, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Summerville Chattooga through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense jumped in front for a 16-10 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Summerville Chattooga and Rome Coosa faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Rome Coosa High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Summerville Chattooga faced off against Trion and Rome Coosa took on Trenton Dade County on Oct. 13 at Rome Coosa High School.

Suwanee Collins Hill shuts out Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett

Suwanee Collins Hill’s defense throttled Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett, resulting in a 35-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Suwanee Collins Hill thundered in front of Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Screaming Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Suwanee Collins Hill and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off against Dacula and Suwanee Collins Hill took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Oct. 13 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

Suwanee North Gwinnett allows no points against Lawrenceville Discovery

Suwanee North Gwinnett’s defense throttled Lawrenceville Discovery, resulting in a 62-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Lawrenceville Discovery High on Oct. 27.

Last season, Suwanee North Gwinnett and Lawrenceville Discovery squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Suwanee North Gwinnett High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lawrenceville Discovery faced off against Norcross Meadowcreek and Suwanee North Gwinnett took on Suwanee Peachtree Ridge on Oct. 13 at Suwanee North Gwinnett High School.

Sylvania Screven County defense stifles Claxton

Sylvania Screven County’s defense throttled Claxton, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Recently on Oct. 13, Sylvania Screven County squared off with Pembroke Bryan County in a football game.

Tallapoosa Haralson County crushes Chatsworth Murray County

Tallapoosa Haralson County recorded a big victory over Chatsworth Murray County 55-24 on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Tallapoosa Haralson County and Chatsworth Murray County were both scoreless.

The Rebels registered a 21-3 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Tallapoosa Haralson County roared to a 35-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-14 edge.

Last season, Tallapoosa Haralson County and Chatsworth Murray County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Tallapoosa Haralson County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Chatsworth Murray County faced off against Rockmart and Tallapoosa Haralson County took on Rome Model on Oct. 13 at Rome Model High School.

Thomasville Brookwood School collects victory over Dawson Terrell

Thomasville Brookwood School collected a solid win over Dawson Terrell in a 52-37 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Thomasville Brookwood School faced off against Americus Southland and Dawson Terrell took on Hahira Valwood on Oct. 13 at Dawson Terrell Academy.

Thomasville Thomas County earns stressful win over Leesburg Lee County

Thomasville Thomas County finally found a way to top Leesburg Lee County 31-24 on Oct. 27 in Georgia football.

Thomasville Thomas County jumped in front of Leesburg Lee County 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 17-14 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Thomasville Thomas County darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Trojans’ 10-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Thomasville Thomas County and Leesburg Lee County squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

Thomson dominates Augusta Glenn Hills

Thomson recorded a big victory over Augusta Glenn Hills 62-8 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

The last time Thomson and Augusta Glenn Hills played in a 61-0 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Toccoa Stephens County scores first and maintains advantage to beat Watkinsville Oconee County

After jumping in front early, Toccoa Stephens County held off Watkinsville Oconee County squad for a 17-14 win during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Toccoa Stephens County a 10-0 lead over Watkinsville Oconee County.

The Warriors showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 10-7.

Watkinsville Oconee County came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Toccoa Stephens County 14-10.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Indians were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Toccoa Stephens County and Watkinsville Oconee County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Watkinsville Oconee County High School.

Trenton Dade County secures a win over Lindale Pepperell

Trenton Dade County knocked off Lindale Pepperell 26-15 on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Trenton Dade County jumped in front of Lindale Pepperell 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons showed their spirit while rallying to within 20-15 at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lindale Pepperell and Trenton Dade County squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Trenton Dade County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Trenton Dade County faced off against Rome Coosa.

Trion’s speedy start jolts Rome Armuchee

Trion controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 55-7 victory over Rome Armuchee in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Trion roared in front of Rome Armuchee 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense steamrolled in front for a 48-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Rome Armuchee drew within 48-7 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Trion and Rome Armuchee faced off on Oct. 27, 2022 at Trion High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Rome Armuchee faced off against Rome Darlington and Trion took on Summerville Chattooga on Oct. 13 at Summerville Chattooga High School.

Vienna Dooly County slips past McRae Telfair County

Vienna Dooly County finally found a way to top McRae Telfair County 21-16 at Vienna Dooly County High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.

The Bobcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-16 edge.

Last season, McRae Telfair County and Vienna Dooly County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at McRae Telfair County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Vienna Dooly County faced off against Dublin.

Warner Robins takes advantage of early margin to defeat Gray Jones County

An early dose of momentum helped Warner Robins to a 43-28 runaway past Gray Jones County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Warner Robins opened with a 17-7 advantage over Gray Jones County through the first quarter.

The Demons registered a 30-14 advantage at intermission over the Greyhounds.

Warner Robins roared to a 43-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Demons chalked up this decision in spite of the Greyhounds’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Warner Robins and Gray Jones County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Gray Jones County High School.

Recently on Oct. 13, Gray Jones County squared off with Hampton Dutchtown in a football game.

Warner Robins Hou County collects victory over Tifton Tift County

Warner Robins Hou County knocked off Tifton Tift County 26-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Warner Robins Hou County a 10-0 lead over Tifton Tift County.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Tifton Tift County fought back in the third quarter to make it 19-14.

The Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Warner Robins Hou County and Tifton Tift County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Warner Robins Hou County.

Warner Robins Northside shuts out Kathleen Veterans

A suffocating defense helped Warner Robins Northside handle Kathleen Veterans 29-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Warner Robins Northside darted in front of Kathleen Veterans 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Warner Robins Northside and Kathleen Veterans faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

Waycross Ware County allows no points against Statesboro

Defense dominated as Waycross Ware County pitched a 50-0 shutout of Statesboro in Georgia high school football on Oct. 27.

Waycross Ware County opened with a 15-0 advantage over Statesboro through the first quarter.

The Gators’ offense charged in front for a 36-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Waycross Ware County charged to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Gators held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Waycross Ware County faced off against Hinesville Bradwell Institute and Statesboro took on Douglas Coffee on Oct. 13 at Statesboro High School.

Waynesboro Edmund Burke shuts out Martinez Augusta Prep

Defense dominated as Waynesboro Edmund Burke pitched a 35-0 shutout of Martinez Augusta Prep in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Waynesboro Edmund Burke faced off against Lyons Robert Toombs Christian and Martinez Augusta Prep took on Damascus Southwest Georgia on Oct. 13 at Damascus Southwest Georgia Academy.

White Cass dominates Calhoun

White Cass handled Calhoun 52-29 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The last time Calhoun and White Cass played in a 30-16 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, White Cass faced off against Dalton and Calhoun took on Cartersville Woodland on Oct. 13 at Calhoun High School.

Woodstock River Ridge exhales after close call with Woodstock Etowah

Woodstock River Ridge finally found a way to top Woodstock Etowah 27-24 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Woodstock River Ridge opened with a 9-0 advantage over Woodstock Etowah through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 10-9 lead over the Knights heading into the second quarter.

Woodstock River Ridge broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-17 lead over Woodstock Etowah.

The Knights enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles’ 7-3 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Woodstock River Ridge and Woodstock Etowah squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Woodstock River Ridge High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Woodstock Etowah faced off against Woodstock.

