Norman Park Colquitt County slingshots past Valdosta

Valdosta’s early advantage was a wake-up call for Norman Park Colquitt County, which turned off the snooze button and stretched for a 24-6 victory on October 28 in Georgia football action.
Valdosta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Norman Park Colquitt County as the first quarter ended.
The Packers kept a 10-3 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.
Valdosta stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 10-6.
The Packers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
