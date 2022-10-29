Marietta Walton tames Marietta Osborne’s offense

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Marietta Osborne as it was blanked 45-0 by Marietta Walton on October 28 in Georgia football.
Marietta Walton opened with a 24-0 advantage over Marietta Osborne through the first quarter.
The Raiders’ offense charged in front for a 38-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.
Marietta Walton charged to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 14, Marietta Osborne faced off against Canton Cherokee and Marietta Walton took on Kennesaw Mountain on October 14 at Kennesaw Mountain High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
