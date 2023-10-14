Kennesaw North Cobb Christian shuts out South Atlanta

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for an 8-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, South Atlanta and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at South Atlanta High School.

