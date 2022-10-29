Savannah Country Day delivers smashing punch to stump Savannah Johnson

Savannah Country Day gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Savannah Johnson 29-6 on October 28 in Georgia football.
Savannah Country Day drew first blood by forging a 9-0 margin over Savannah Johnson after the first quarter.
The Hornets’ offense charged in front for a 22-0 lead over the Atom Smashers at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Hornets held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.
