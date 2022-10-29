ajc logo
Dominant defense: Monroe Area stifles Carnesville Franklin County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Defense dominated as Monroe Area pitched a 55-0 shutout of Carnesville Franklin County on October 28 in Georgia football.

