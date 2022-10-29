Too much punch: Lindale Pepperell knocks out Trenton Dade County

Lindale Pepperell handed Trenton Dade County a tough 20-7 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Lindale Pepperell drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Trenton Dade County after the first quarter.
The Dragons fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Wolverines’ expense.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Dragons put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wolverines 3-0 in the last stanza.
