Peachtree Corners Wesleyan slips past Dawsonville Dawson County

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan opened with a 14-7 advantage over Dawsonville Dawson County through the first quarter.

The Wolves registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Dawsonville Dawson County clawed to within 21-17 through the third quarter.

The Wolves chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Dawsonville Dawson County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dawsonville Dawson County faced off against Cleveland White County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan took on Dahlonega Lumpkin County on Sept. 29 at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High School.

