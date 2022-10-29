Nerve-racking affair ends with Nashville Berrien on top of Eastman Dodge County

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Nashville Berrien nipped Eastman Dodge County 35-29 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 28.
Eastman Dodge County started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Nashville Berrien at the end of the first quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
The Rebels put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 28-21 edge in the fourth quarter.
