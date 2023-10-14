Perry The Westfield defense stifles Newnan Heritage

Perry The Westfield moved in front of Newnan Heritage 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened an immense 24-0 gap over the Hawks at halftime.

Perry The Westfield roared to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Perry The Westfield and Newnan Heritage played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Perry The Westfield faced off against Cochran Bleckley County.

