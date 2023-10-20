Cumming South Forsyth dominates Cumming Forsyth Central

Cumming South Forsyth jumped in front of Cumming Forsyth Central 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The War Eagles registered a 13-7 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Cumming South Forsyth darted to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The War Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Cumming South Forsyth and Cumming Forsyth Central played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Cumming South Forsyth squared off with Milton in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.