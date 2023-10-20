Atlanta Marist tops North Atlanta

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Atlanta Marist handed North Atlanta a tough 16-3 loss on Oct. 19 in Georgia football.

The War Eagles and the Warriors were deadlocked at 3-3 heading to the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The War Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, North Atlanta faced off against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter.

