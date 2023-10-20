Columbus Carver collects victory over Albany Monroe

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 22-10 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Carver and Albany Monroe squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Albany Monroe High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Carver faced off against Thomasville and Albany Monroe took on Cordele Crisp County on Oct. 7 at Albany Monroe High School.

