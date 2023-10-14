Cleveland White County prevails over Oakwood West Hall

Cleveland White County opened with a 17-7 advantage over Oakwood West Hall through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense breathed fire in front for a 24-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Cleveland White County steamrolled to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cleveland White County and Oakwood West Hall squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Oakwood West Hall High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cleveland White County faced off against Dawsonville Dawson County and Oakwood West Hall took on Ellijay Gilmer on Sept. 29 at Ellijay Gilmer High School.

