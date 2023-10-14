Quitman Brooks County holds off Blakely Early County

The Trojans opened a small 14-0 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Quitman Brooks County and Blakely Early County were both scoreless.

The Bobcats managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Quitman Brooks County and Blakely Early County squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Blakely Early County High School.

Recently on Oct. 5, Quitman Brooks County squared off with Adel Cook in a football game.

