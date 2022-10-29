Blackshear Pierce County unloads on Vidalia

Vidalia got no credit and no consideration from Blackshear Pierce County, which slammed the door 42-12 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 28.
Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Vidalia through the first quarter.
The Bears fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.
Blackshear Pierce County thundered to a 42-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
