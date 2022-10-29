Thomasville Thomas County snatches victory over Leesburg Lee County

Thomasville Thomas County fans held their breath in an uneasy 39-30 victory over Leesburg Lee County on October 28 in Georgia football.
Leesburg Lee County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Thomasville Thomas County as the first quarter ended.
An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Thomasville Thomas County enjoyed a slim margin over Leesburg Lee County with a 31-24 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.
