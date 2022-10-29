Loganville Walnut Grove edges Danielsville Madison County in tough test

Loganville Walnut Grove derailed Danielsville Madison County’s hopes after a 25-22 verdict at Danielsville Madison County High on October 28 in Georgia football action.
Loganville Walnut Grove drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Danielsville Madison County after the first quarter.
The Warriors opened a tight 18-6 gap over the Red Raiders at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Red Raiders tried to respond in the final quarter with a 16-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
In recent action on October 20, Danielsville Madison County faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth and Loganville Walnut Grove took on Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff on October 14 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School. For more, click here.
