Jerry Mack: Players transferring for NIL money is mark of success. ‘I love it’

Owls’ second-year coach points out coaches leave for better opportunities, too.
Kennesaw State head coach Jerry Mack celebrates with players after Kennesaw State beat UTEP during an NCAA college football game at Fifth Third Stadium, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Kennesaw. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
13 minutes ago

Kennesaw State coach Jerry Mack understands there’s an underlying reality to the NIL and transfer portal dynamics that exist in college football.

That’s why the Owls’ second-year head coach said he embraces better opportunities that come along for his players, even if it means they are leaving his program for greener pastures.

“I love it,” Mack said on the “Andy & Ari 0n3″ podcast. “I tell these guys when we recruit them, whether they’re transfers or whether they’re incoming high school players, if you’re leaving for what would be a better financial opportunity, that means that we have probably done something right, we’ve had success.”

Fact is, many of the Group of 6 schools have established feeder programs, of sorts, for the more heavily funded Power 4 programs looking to secure talent.

Arkansas State coach Butch Jones deals with the same issues in his Sun Belt Conference program, as he recently saw two of his most talented defensive linemen depart for SEC schools through the recent portal window.

“If they come here and they are able to better themselves, that’s what it’s all about,” Jones said. “I will help them, (but) sometimes it’s better for them to stay.

“I think it’s short-term gain versus long-term success — what are you looking for? But I try to mentor them and guide them and lead them to where they want to go, and where I think they should go, that creates the best value for them.”

Likewise for Mack, who saw All-Conference USA quarterback Amari Odom leave for Syracuse and Owls’ sacks leader Elijah Hill sign with Kansas State out of the portal.

Effectively dealing with attrition and turnover, Mack said, is key to success.

“It’s just being able to stay fluid,” Mack said in the On3 interview. “Coaches have the same opportunity as players. I have a lot of young coaches on my staff, so the reality of it is, my offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, position coaches, those guys, as we continue to have success, they’re going to get poached as well.”

Mack said he wants his players to know up front that he and his staff are there to serve their best interests.

“We consider this a land of opportunity,” Mack said. “So that means when you walk into our building and when you walk into our program, coaches are going to pour into you. Our support staff is going to pour into you. And what that’s going to create for you is hopefully you have options at the end of the day, at the end of the season.

“My hope and my dream is that everybody in our program creates options for themselves.”

Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

