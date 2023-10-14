Dalton routs White Cass

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Catamounts’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Colonels at halftime.

Dalton charged to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Colonels rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Catamounts skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Dalton and White Cass squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at White Cass High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dalton faced off against Hiram and White Cass took on Cartersville Woodland on Sept. 29 at White Cass High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.