Franklin Heard County tipped and eventually toppled Temple 28-14 during this Georgia football game.
The first quarter gave Franklin Heard County a 14-0 lead over Temple.
The Braves opened a small 21-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Franklin Heard County and Temple each scored in the third quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on October 14, Temple faced off against Barnesville Lamar County and Franklin Heard County took on Carrollton Mt Zion on October 20 at Carrollton Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.